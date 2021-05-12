swisspartners Ltd. Buys Stellantis NV, S&P Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Zoetis Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

swisspartners Ltd. Buys Stellantis NV, S&P Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Zoetis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company swisspartners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV, S&P Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Zoetis Inc, Tapestry Inc, Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, swisspartners Ltd. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of swisspartners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swisspartners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of swisspartners Ltd.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,458 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
  2. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 124,838 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.18%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,246 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75%
  4. Stellantis NV (FCAM) - 300,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 305,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $374.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 12,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $558.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 7,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 40,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 151,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 408.33%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 158.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $243.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.52 and $16.03, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Sold Out: Momo Inc (MOMO)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Momo Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.25.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 94.34%. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $136.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.58%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 1,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 93.28%. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.4%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 75.56%. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 64.85%. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 29.54%. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 23,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 68.71%. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of swisspartners Ltd.. Also check out:

1. swisspartners Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. swisspartners Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. swisspartners Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that swisspartners Ltd. keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar

insider