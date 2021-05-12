swisspartners Ltd. Buys Stellantis NV, S&P Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Zoetis Inc

New Purchases: FCAM, SPGI, NVDA, DHI, OSTK, FTI, SRNE, LIN, FCX, YCBD, KTRA, FAT, OTIS, A, CAT, PKI, CVAC,

Investment company swisspartners Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, S&P Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Zoetis Inc, Tapestry Inc, Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, swisspartners Ltd. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,458 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 124,838 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,246 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.75% Stellantis NV (FCAM) - 300,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) - 305,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $374.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 12,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $558.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 7,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 40,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in Overstock.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $74.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. initiated holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 151,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 408.33%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 30,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 158.33%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $243.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.52 and $16.03, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Momo Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.25.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.

swisspartners Ltd. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 94.34%. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $136.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.58%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 1,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 93.28%. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $66.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.4%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 75.56%. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $168.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.23%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 64.85%. The sale prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.51%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 29.54%. The sale prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $120.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 23,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Ltd. reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 68.71%. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. swisspartners Ltd. still held 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.