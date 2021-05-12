swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys Stellantis NV, ArcelorMittal SA, ABB, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Alcon Inc, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: FCAM, MT, ABB, FMS, NVS, HSBC,
- Added Positions: IEV, MU, MPC,
- Reduced Positions: XLY, ABBV, DIS, WDC, LYB, GXC, GOOGL, ALK, RCL, HEWJ, VLO, BABA,
- Sold Out: ALC, LOGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of swisspartners Advisors Ltd
- Stellantis NV (FCAM) - 524,390 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ArcelorMittal SA (MT) - 311,517 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 75,304 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.6%
- SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 54,565 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.9%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 39,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.47%
swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.23%. The holding were 524,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 311,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABB)
swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 44,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)
swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 15,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)
swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.74 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Europe ETF (IEV)
swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in iShares Europe ETF by 160.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $49.4. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
swisspartners Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
swisspartners Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42.
