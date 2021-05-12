swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys Stellantis NV, ArcelorMittal SA, ABB, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Alcon Inc, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: FCAM, MT, ABB, FMS, NVS, HSBC,

FCAM, MT, ABB, FMS, NVS, HSBC, Added Positions: IEV, MU, MPC,

IEV, MU, MPC, Reduced Positions: XLY, ABBV, DIS, WDC, LYB, GXC, GOOGL, ALK, RCL, HEWJ, VLO, BABA,

XLY, ABBV, DIS, WDC, LYB, GXC, GOOGL, ALK, RCL, HEWJ, VLO, BABA, Sold Out: ALC, LOGI,

Investment company swisspartners Advisors Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, ArcelorMittal SA, ABB, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Novartis AG, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Alcon Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, swisspartners Advisors Ltd. As of 2021Q1, swisspartners Advisors Ltd owns 26 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of swisspartners Advisors Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/swisspartners+advisors+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Stellantis NV (FCAM) - 524,390 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. New Position ArcelorMittal SA (MT) - 311,517 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. New Position AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 75,304 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.6% SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 54,565 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.9% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 39,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.47%

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.23%. The holding were 524,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 311,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 44,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78. The stock is now traded at around $88.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 15,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd initiated holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.74 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd added to a holding in iShares Europe ETF by 160.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $49.4. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42.