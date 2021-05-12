Alera Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: ARKK, PG,

Investment company Alera Investment Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 739,384 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 149,114 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 221,534 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 843,948 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 381,189 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 664.22%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 29,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.