Alera Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares National Muni Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

- New Purchases: ARKK, PG,
- Added Positions: IWD, MUB, IWF, SPYV, IWM, VEA, SPYG, IVW, VOO, BOND, WBA, FB, WM, HD, NKE, SPSB, JNJ, GOOGL, DHR,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, IWO, EFA, IEMG, SCZ, AMZN, VTV, AAPL, IWN, LLY, NEE, MRK, MSFT, AMT, SDY, IJR, EFV, SBUX, PHG, NSC, CME, FSKR, VBR,
- Sold Out: VUG, VGLT, V,
For the details of Alera Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alera+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alera Investment Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 739,384 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 149,114 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 221,534 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 843,948 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 381,189 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 664.22%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 29,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alera Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Alera Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alera Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alera Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alera Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying