Omnia Family Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Omnia Family Wealth, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Ares Management Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 156,438 shares, 27.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.57% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 319,420 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 546.01% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 328,704 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 44,645 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,017 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.54%

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.9%. The holding were 328,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 205,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 546.01%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.759000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.15%. The holding were 319,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.57%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.87%. The holding were 156,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 34,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.32.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.