Omnia Family Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Omnia Family Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Ares Management Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Omnia Family Wealth, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/omnia+family+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 156,438 shares, 27.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.57%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 319,420 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 546.01%
  3. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 328,704 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 44,645 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,017 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.54%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.9%. The holding were 328,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 205,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 546.01%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.759000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.15%. The holding were 319,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.57%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.87%. The holding were 156,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 34,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Ares Management Corp (ARES)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.32.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC.

1. Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Omnia Family Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Omnia Family Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider