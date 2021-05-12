Omnia Family Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IVOL, DBA, BKLN, MSI, AEP,
- Added Positions: VEA, VTI, VWO, GLD, AKTX, LMT, JPM, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: TIP, SHY, AAPL, DIS, GOOGL, MRK, PG, VO, WMT, JNJ, EEM, GOOG, PFE, CMCSA, INTC, PM, ED, HD, GE, FB, TSLA, MO, KWEB, V, MS,
- Sold Out: TLT, NEE, ARES, CVX, T, VZ, PEP, XOM, SCHB, XEL, TFX, ARCC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 156,438 shares, 27.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.57%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 319,420 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 546.01%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 328,704 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 44,645 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,017 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.54%
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.9%. The holding were 328,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $17.61, with an estimated average price of $16.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 205,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $197.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 546.01%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.759000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.15%. The holding were 319,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.57%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.87%. The holding were 156,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 34,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $44.54 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $50.32.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Omnia Family Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Omnia Family Wealth, LLC. Also check out:
