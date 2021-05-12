Bickling Financial Services, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: CNC, QCLN, EBC, ABT, SBUX, IWR, EEMV, JETS, CHD, IWF, EGBN, ABBV, ORCL, IJT, TRV, IJS, MAIN, WM, NTRA, FAST,
- Added Positions: RSP, IVV, ARKK, EMQQ, FVD, UNP, ARKG, GOOG, AMZN, FPX, FTCS, XOM, ARKW, MSFT, AAPL, NFLX, GOOGL, JPM, FB, NEE, VZ, HTA, TSLA, FDL, VNQ, SDOG, FLOT, DFNL, MDY, FV, PKW, MO, USA, LPLA, HD, T, RPAI, VBR, IJR, JNJ, BAC, CMCSA, ED, FSK, DWLD,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, BRK.B, TLT, IAU, HYT, BST, SPLG, XLU, USMV, DSL, IEF, SPY, FTC, MTUM, PBCT, QUAL, TMO, DON, SHY, JPST, IGIB, IGSB, NVDA, MBB, IWO, DIS, FLQL, NOBL, V,
- Sold Out: EDIT, EW,
For the details of Bickling Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bickling+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bickling Financial Services, Inc.
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 154,084 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.70%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,321 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 74,744 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 273.72%
- BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 773,361 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 168,766 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3%
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.869500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 273.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 74,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2964.48%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $410.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 17,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 154,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 85,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 106.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.912100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 66,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bickling Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:
