Bickling Financial Services, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: CNC, QCLN, EBC, ABT, SBUX, IWR, EEMV, JETS, CHD, IWF, EGBN, ABBV, ORCL, IJT, TRV, IJS, MAIN, WM, NTRA, FAST,

CNC, QCLN, EBC, ABT, SBUX, IWR, EEMV, JETS, CHD, IWF, EGBN, ABBV, ORCL, IJT, TRV, IJS, MAIN, WM, NTRA, FAST, Added Positions: RSP, IVV, ARKK, EMQQ, FVD, UNP, ARKG, GOOG, AMZN, FPX, FTCS, XOM, ARKW, MSFT, AAPL, NFLX, GOOGL, JPM, FB, NEE, VZ, HTA, TSLA, FDL, VNQ, SDOG, FLOT, DFNL, MDY, FV, PKW, MO, USA, LPLA, HD, T, RPAI, VBR, IJR, JNJ, BAC, CMCSA, ED, FSK, DWLD,

RSP, IVV, ARKK, EMQQ, FVD, UNP, ARKG, GOOG, AMZN, FPX, FTCS, XOM, ARKW, MSFT, AAPL, NFLX, GOOGL, JPM, FB, NEE, VZ, HTA, TSLA, FDL, VNQ, SDOG, FLOT, DFNL, MDY, FV, PKW, MO, USA, LPLA, HD, T, RPAI, VBR, IJR, JNJ, BAC, CMCSA, ED, FSK, DWLD, Reduced Positions: SPTM, BRK.B, TLT, IAU, HYT, BST, SPLG, XLU, USMV, DSL, IEF, SPY, FTC, MTUM, PBCT, QUAL, TMO, DON, SHY, JPST, IGIB, IGSB, NVDA, MBB, IWO, DIS, FLQL, NOBL, V,

SPTM, BRK.B, TLT, IAU, HYT, BST, SPLG, XLU, USMV, DSL, IEF, SPY, FTC, MTUM, PBCT, QUAL, TMO, DON, SHY, JPST, IGIB, IGSB, NVDA, MBB, IWO, DIS, FLQL, NOBL, V, Sold Out: EDIT, EW,

Investment company Bickling Financial Services, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Editas Medicine Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bickling Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Bickling Financial Services, Inc. owns 107 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bickling Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bickling+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 154,084 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.70% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,321 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 74,744 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 273.72% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 773,361 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 168,766 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3%

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $55.869500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,829 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 273.72%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 74,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2964.48%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $410.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 17,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 154,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 55.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 85,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 106.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.912100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 66,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Bickling Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.