Full Sail Capital, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pluralsight Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Full Sail Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, ConocoPhillips, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pluralsight Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Lam Research Corp, Pool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Full Sail Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Full Sail Capital, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $900 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Full Sail Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/full+sail+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Full Sail Capital, LLC
  1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 620,268 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%
  2. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 634,068 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 318,089 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 520,015 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 500,233 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 33,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $241.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $297.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 94.02%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 201,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 83.19%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 55.05%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.777600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: Pool Corp (POOL)

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Full Sail Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Full Sail Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Full Sail Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Full Sail Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Full Sail Capital, LLC keeps buying
