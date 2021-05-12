Full Sail Capital, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pluralsight Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: VCIT, CAT, JNK, COP, FCN, PRI, SMG, GGG, APD, ENTG, CSCO, EME, INTC, SYNA, CCMP, FHB, BRK.B, ATO,

VCIT, CAT, JNK, COP, FCN, PRI, SMG, GGG, APD, ENTG, CSCO, EME, INTC, SYNA, CCMP, FHB, BRK.B, ATO, Added Positions: MINT, MUB, IEFA, VCR, TIP, FTEC, FHLC, VSS, IJH, AGG, VWOB, XLI, VOX, VDC, BNDX, FUTY, IEMG, FREL, XLB, PG, VNQ, MMM, XLU, PM, VZ, BMY, PFE, MCD, LOW, JNJ, JPM, IBM, CVX, LLY, ASML, BOH, CVS, HD, OGE, TSM, UNH, DIS,

MINT, MUB, IEFA, VCR, TIP, FTEC, FHLC, VSS, IJH, AGG, VWOB, XLI, VOX, VDC, BNDX, FUTY, IEMG, FREL, XLB, PG, VNQ, MMM, XLU, PM, VZ, BMY, PFE, MCD, LOW, JNJ, JPM, IBM, CVX, LLY, ASML, BOH, CVS, HD, OGE, TSM, UNH, DIS, Reduced Positions: SPY, PS, LQD, PFF, IWM, IVV, IWR, MSFT, PEP, LRCX, V, YUM, EFA, ANET, CLR, VFH, VIS, VOO, AAPL, XLF, VAW, XLE, EEM, YUMC, TMO, ICE, KO, FB, FORM, DAR, DHR, VPU, T,

SPY, PS, LQD, PFF, IWM, IVV, IWR, MSFT, PEP, LRCX, V, YUM, EFA, ANET, CLR, VFH, VIS, VOO, AAPL, XLF, VAW, XLE, EEM, YUMC, TMO, ICE, KO, FB, FORM, DAR, DHR, VPU, T, Sold Out: POOL, ATHM, APPN, CTLT,

Investment company Full Sail Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Caterpillar Inc, ConocoPhillips, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pluralsight Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Lam Research Corp, Pool Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Full Sail Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Full Sail Capital, LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $900 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Full Sail Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/full+sail+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 620,268 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) - 634,068 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 318,089 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 520,015 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 500,233 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 33,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $241.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $297.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 94.02%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 201,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 83.19%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 40,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 55.05%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $136.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $159.777600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.13.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39.

Full Sail Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76.