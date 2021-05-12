Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Twilio Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: TWLO, IFF, 9MW, LBRDK, PLUG, LUMN, FBHS, BG, DVN, RPRX, CG,

TWLO, IFF, 9MW, LBRDK, PLUG, LUMN, FBHS, BG, DVN, RPRX, CG, Added Positions: IEMG, HYG, EWY, EWT, MSFT, AMZN, COP, TSLA, JPM, PXD, GOOGL, CCL, FB, ZM, CRWD, V, HD, BAC, CMCSA, KO, XOM, ICE, CRM, VZ, COST, SBUX, PEP, NKE, MDT, MCD, C, ADBE, TXN, WFC, PG, BMY, CAT, CSCO, INTU, LLY, UPS, PTON, PINS, SQ, MS, UNH, NVDA, MA, MRK, DIS, CVX, DDOG, AMD, ABBV, PFE, JNJ, NFLX, PYPL, TMO, DHR, RCL, T, AVGO, QCOM, NOW, WMT, ABT, WORK, NET, ADP, TWTR, DG, PNC, EA, PCAR, EXC, MU, USB, NXPI, KLAC, TROW, ITW, APD, TGT, MMC, MTCH, ED, PRU, LEN, AIG, CBRE, ABC, INVH, LYV, DELL, BKI, ON, UDR, FITB, TRMB, IPG, DISH, FWONK, TAP, HCA, ETN, BX, CNC, PPG, ADI, AXP, HSY, GLW, O, SLB, AME, PAYX, BMRN, Z, GPC, ALLY, HSIC, KEY, AMCR, KKR, AVTR, PHM, NRG, CF, COG, DISCA, OHI, VNO, STLD, EL, BAX, A, SRE, ROST, TFC, MNST, BDX, CSX, FIS, DFS, RSG, BBY, MXIM, KMI, PSX, FTV, SWK, BF.B, HAL, CAG, HBAN, OXY, BKR, ACGL, INCY, NTAP, RF, AKAM, VTR, MAS, OMC, WPC, NLY, BWA, VST, HST, NEM, DOCU, NSC, SO, ECL, IQV, ACN, FDX, AMT, CVS, CCI, CME, BLK, STT, F, MCHP, WELL, XLNX, ALXN, IP, TSN, LVS, ELS, LW, WRB, NI, CMS, PCG, CAH, WU, XEL, OGE, DAL, LUV, IRM, ES, MCO, WDAY, WM, CDNS, WCN, AMAT, VRTX, GILD, PLD, EIX, SNAP, MSI, KHC, CPRT, FRC, RMD, TRU, CTLT, GRMN, ELAN, HRL, TER, WRK, MPW, LKQ, KDP, FNF, XRAY, WTRG, BRO, VTRS, AXTA, IVZ, UGI, ARMK, BK, CMI, TT, ZBH, TJX, SYK, ADSK, DOW, TRV, MDLZ, DE, IBM, ZTS, FAST, MPC, LYB, EXAS, DRE, PEAK, WDC, DOV, KMX, SYF, OKE, VLO, CNP, CPB, XYL, CFG, DKNG, HZNP, APO, DBX, NWSA, EW, VRSK, UBER, YUM, KMB, SPLK, PSA, BSX, SYY, INFO, APH, FISV, ATVI, TMUS, CL, SPG, MKC, WBA, MAR, WY, MRNA, BLL, AJG, CHD, VFC, OTIS, ADM, DHI, NUE, IR, BXP, LNG, VICI, NLOK, K, GDDY, CDW, HES, PNR, HPE, SEE, REG, VER, NWL, GM, DLR, CB, PEG, EMR, STZ, TEL, GPN, COF, ILMN, PGR, SCHW, SNPS, GIS, SPGI, GS, LIN, MMM, APTV, AWK, HLT, ETR, CERN, KR, EOG, EQR, FCX, WMB, CARR, VIAC, EXPD, STX, CINF, NTRS, MGM, PFG, ROL, HIG, WAB, CGNX, ST, BEN, MOS, LNC, DT,

EEMV, DD, INTC, ALL, CHTR, JCI, D, HPQ, BIIB, LOW, DISCK, Sold Out: SPY, VOO, IVV, EWZ, FXI, MRVL, CXO, CYTH,

Investment company Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Twilio Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 427 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,746,200 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,226,562 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,460,000 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 518,170 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 850,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $292.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $162.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,202,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 97,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $190.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 50.45%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 56,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $159.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.