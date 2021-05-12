Logo
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Twilio Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Twilio Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 427 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elo+mutual+pension+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,746,200 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.86%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,226,562 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,460,000 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.74%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 518,170 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 850,000 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $292.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $35.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $162.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 43,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,202,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 97,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $190.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 50.45%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 56,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 26.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $159.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co. Also check out:

1. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co keeps buying

