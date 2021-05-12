Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Atmos Energy Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Republic Services Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Tesla Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: CPNG, BNTX, AIRC, DRH, OSCR, IEMG, LI, AFRM, PLUG, ABNB, ACI, MCFE, PTVE, SANA, REAL, PD, TENB, ZUO, CWH, WK, RXN, VRNS, FSLR, BLDP, HAIN, MAT, STAA, UFPI, USNA, VGR, CVLT, MMI, SQM, PRO, WD5A, ECHO, DQ, VNET, CUBI, YELP,
- Added Positions: ATO, SBAC, RSG, JD, SHW, JKHY, FE, MLM, HYG, WTRG, INFY, EVRG, TWLO, YUMC, DASH, PNW, TXN, BILI, PSA, REGN, UDR, GLPI, MRNA, PINS, ANSS, CSX, CSGP, CTSH, MMP, MAR, TTD, IAC, IYR, DVN, RDY, EXAS, FMX, IFF, SPGI, SUI, XEL, EBAY, VMW, WDAY, CONE, DELL, SNOW, LNT, ALL, ARW, AZO, BBY, CBRE, CHKP, COP, DHI, HLF, HOLX, KNX, KR, LEN, MAS, MET, MBT, MOH, NRG, NTAP, PHM, DGX, WHR, SSNC, ANET, QRVO, SNAP, BYND, BEKE, MBB, AYI, AAP, AMG, ALB, ALKS, MDRX, DOX, ANAT, AWR, MTOR, AZPN, AGO, AN, AXS, BCH, BDC, BKH, BWA, EAT, BRKR, CSL, CCL, CHE, XEC, CRUS, NNN, CYH, ABEV, SBS, DXC, CUZ, DAR, DVA, ATGE, DLB, EGP, EME, ENDP, EQT, FRT, FR, FLS, FULT, RHP, BPYU, GNW, TV, EQC, HOG, HR, HELE, HPQ, HIW, HFC, ITT, ISBC, SJM, JCOM, JBL, JACK, KRC, KIM, LEG, MKSI, MAC, MAN, MRO, MDP, MIDD, NATI, NKTR, NYCB, NEU, JWN, NUAN, ONB, ORI, OMC, PVH, PPC, PXD, PII, PB, QGEN, RDN, RS, RAD, RUSHA, RYAAY, R, SKM, SNBR, SIRI, SNA, SCCO, SWX, LSI, SYNA, SNPS, TTMI, TECH, TDS, THC, TEN, GEO, THO, UMBF, UAA, UNFI, URI, USM, UTHR, KMPR, UNM, CMPR, WAFD, WRI, WERN, WTM, WIT, ZION, BGCP, QRTEA, HBI, DEI, AER, MLCO, CLR, ROIC, FTI, SEM, CIT, PDM, HTHT, VEON, FAF, COR, TAL, SBRA, TRGP, HII, STAG, AMCX, ACHC, TRIP, POST, ALSN, HTA, AMBA, FANG, NCLH, TPH, AMH, SFM, SAIC, ESI, OMF, COMM, SC, OGS, NAVI, TSE, MIK, SYF, LTRPA, LBRDK, PGRE, STOR, MOMO, QSR, UNIT, UNVR, ENR, CC, PSTG, VVV, VST, ZTO, ATH, LGF.A, LAUR, APPN, JBGS, BHF, VICI, COLD, DBX, IQ, EAF, HUYA, WH, ETRN, IAA, NVST, RPRX, BEPC, XPEV, AIV, IEF,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, AAPL, TSLA, MSFT, AMZN, NEE, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, CCI, T, V, AVA, BRK.B, JNJ, UNH, SE, TMO, DIS, POR, MA, JPM, NFLX, PG, ADBE, CMCSA, EXC, HD, ILMN, UGI, NVDA, CRM, SGEN, PYPL, ABT, ACN, CAT, CVX, KO, LRCX, ES, PEP, WMT, NIO, JOBS, BAC, DHR, ETN, LLY, XOM, HON, MCD, MDT, MRK, NKE, O, AVGO, FTNT, INVH, ROKU, IVV, AMAT, BA, BMY, FIS, COST, DD, EQR, GS, INTC, INTU, ISRG, NI, PFE, LIN, SBUX, UNP, RTX, TMUS, WORK, CARR, ATVI, AMD, BLK, CPT, SCHW, LNG, CSCO, DE, DLR, DUK, EOG, GE, GILD, MDLZ, JEF, LMT, LOW, MTB, MPW, MU, ORCL, SO, SYK, TJX, CUBE, UPS, VZ, VRTX, WFC, PM, CHTR, LYB, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, Z, PDD, CHWY, CB, PLD, APD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, APH, AON, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BDX, BSX, CMS, CVS, CDNS, COF, CME, C, CL, CCU, ED, EMN, ECL, EW, EA, EPD, EQIX, ESS, EL, FDX, FISV, GPN, LHX, WELL, IBM, ITW, ICE, MMC, MCO, MS, NEOG, NSC, PAYX, BKNG, PGR, TER, WM, ANTM, WEC, DG, GM, APTV, PSX, VEEV, SHOP, APLE, SQ, RDFN, EMB, MMM, AFL, A, AKAM, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALNY, AEE, AEP, AIG, ABC, AME, ADI, APA, ADM, AJG, AVB, BLL, BAX, BBBY, BRO, BF.B, BG, CHRW, CPB, CNC, CHD, CI, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CCEP, STZ, COO, GLW, DTE, DRI, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, ETR, EFX, EXPE, FITB, FLR, F, FCX, GME, GD, GIS, ASR, HDB, HAL, MNST, HSIC, HSY, HRL, HUM, MTCH, INFO, IDXX, INCY, TT, IPG, J, JCI, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KMB, LVS, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MRVL, MXIM, MKC, MTD, MCHP, TAP, MSI, MUR, VTRS, NTES, NEM, NDSN, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PRGO, PRU, PEG, QCOM, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, SIVB, SLB, SPG, TRV, SWK, STT, STE, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TSM, TTWO, TGT, TFX, TYL, USB, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRSN, GWW, WBA, WCN, WST, WDC, WY, WMB, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, CMG, TDG, BR, BX, DFS, TEL, LULU, MASI, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, KDP, DISCK, VRSK, LEA, KKR, NXPI, FRC, FLT, VC, MPC, VIPS, SPLK, PANW, VOYA, IQV, RNG, BURL, TWTR, HLT, PAYC, GLOB, KEYS, SEDG, BKI, TRU, TDOC, NVCR, TEAM, COUP, OKTA, BTU, CVNA, DESP, SPOT, DOCU, FTCH, ZM, UBER, NET, PTON, ARNC, OTIS, AOS, ABM, AES, AGCO, ALE, SRPT, ANF, ABMD, HTH, ALK, Y, ATI, ADS, HES, UHAL, AXL, ACC, AEO, AEL, AFG, AMP, AMKR, IVZ, NLY, ATR, ACGL, ARCH, ABG, ASH, ASB, AIZ, ALV, AVY, AVT, BOKF, BIDU, CIB, ITUB, BSAC, BXS, BK, OZK, BIG, BIO, BIIB, BMRN, BXP, BYD, BDN, BKD, BC, BLDR, CACI, CBRL, CF, CBT, COG, CWT, BXMT, KMX, CAH, CRS, CRI, CASY, CE, CX, CAR, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CAKE, CPK, CHS, CHDN, CIEN, CINF, CLH, CLF, TPR, CGNX, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CMC, CNO, CNX, CTB, CPRT, INGR, CXW, CVA, CR, BAP, CACC, CREE, CCK, TCOM, CFR, XRAY, DBI, DLX, SITC, DKS, DDS, UFS, DCI, DRE, DY, DISH, EIX, EMR, ENS, EPC, ESGR, EPR, ELS, ERIE, EEFT, RE, EXPD, FNB, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FICO, FAST, M, CLGX, FCNCA, PACW, FHN, FLEX, FLO, FL, FOSL, BEN, FDP, GATX, TGNA, GPS, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GPC, GT, GGG, GPK, GBX, GEF, GPI, HRB, HWC, THG, HIG, HAS, HE, HA, PEAK, EHC, HRC, SVC, HST, HUBB, HBAN, HUN, IBN, IDA, IEX, NSIT, SNEX, IRM, IONS, JBHT, JBLU, JW.A, JLL, JNPR, KBH, KELYA, KMT, KEX, KSS, KLIC, LKQ, LH, SR, LAMR, LSTR, LII, LBTYA, LB, LECO, LNC, LAD, LYV, LPX, MDU, MFA, MTG, MSM, MIC, MGLN, MTZ, MMS, MCK, MCY, MTH, MAA, MHK, MPWR, MORN, NCR, NVR, NBR, NDAQ, NFG, NAV, NBIX, NJR, NWL, NWE, NUS, NUE, OGE, ON, ODP, OHI, OKE, OSK, OMI, OI, PCG, PNM, PPL, PKG, PTC, PDCO, PTEN, MD, TPC, PKI, PNFP, PBI, RL, AVNT, BPOP, PFG, PRA, STL, PWR, RPM, RJF, RYN, RBC, REG, RF, RNR, RCII, RHI, WRK, ROL, RCL, POOL, SEIC, SLM, SAFM, SANM, SGMS, SMG, SEE, ATCO, XPO, SIGI, DHC, SXT, SCI, SIG, SLGN, SBGI, SKX, SKYW, SWKS, SAH, SON, LUV, SWN, SPTN, SM, STLD, SCS, SRCL, SF, SHO, SNX, SNV, AXON, TTM, TDY, TPX, TEX, TTEK, TEVA, TXT, TKR, TOL, GL, TTC, TSCO, RIG, THS, WEN, TRMB, TRN, TSN, UAL, UMPQ, PAG, X, OLED, UHS, URBN, MTN, VLY, VMI, VAR, VSH, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, GRA, WDFC, WAB, WDR, GHC, WBS, WCC, WAL, WLK, WTFC, WWW, WWD, INT, WOR, WEX, SPB, L, CROX, TX, PAC, PRG, DK, HOMB, TECK, EDU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, KBR, SBH, SPR, OMAB, ALGT, IPGP, CNK, DAL, IBKR, ACM, PODD, JAZZ, TDC, CVI, CIM, TWO, SATS, IGT, DAN, CFX, AGNC, RGA, IVR, STWD, H, ARI, KAR, PEB, GNRC, ST, PRI, CBOE, SIX, CPS, QUAD, BWXT, HHC, BAH, LPLA, RFP, NLSN, BKU, KMI, HCA, APO, AL, RLJ, YNDX, SAVE, MOS, GRPN, ZG, HZNP, VER, FBHS, XYL, CPRI, GWRE, EPAM, ENPH, RPAI, MRC, CG, BLMN, PNR, SRC, BSMX, BERY, RLGY, RH, YY, PBF, APAM, TMHC, NRZ, CDW, NWSA, MUSA, AMBC, AR, BRX, WIX, STAY, ALLE, ATHM, ARMK, AAL, ALLY, OUT, WB, ZEN, WPG, VRTV, FWONK, CTLT, NOMD, CFG, CYBR, W, HUBS, LBRDA, AXTA, PRAH, XHR, GDDY, ETSY, PRTY, CABO, KHC, RUN, PFGC, BGNE, LSXMA, LSXMK, SITE, USFD, FTV, VRS, FHB, ADNT, LW, CNDT, PK, HWM, JELD, SNDR, HCC, AM, IR, JHG, ATUS, BKR, ZLAB, MDB, ACMR, AVYA, ADT, GTES, ZS, NVT, CDAY, EQH, TRTN, PRSP, AVLR, BJ, CWK, ELAN, EB, REZI, TME, FOXA, FOX, LEVI, DOW, TW, KTB, AVTR, IHRT, CTVA, GOTU, CRWD, AMCR, DOYU, DT, TXG, DDOG, PPD, BIPC, KC, DKNG,
- Sold Out: PBA, ALC, TIF, MFC, STLA, MGA, RBA, UBS, BNS, GIB, RY, TD, CXO, BCE, BMO, CM, CNI, CNQ, CP, ENB, IMO, KGC, OTEX, PSMT, SLF, SU, TRI, TRP, CPG, BTG, CNHI, VNT, AEM, AU, SAN, GOLD, BHC, BAM, CAE, CNA, CCJ, CLS, CNS, DB, EV, ERF, GIL, HP, TRQ, LHCG, LXP, LOGI, MANH, MEOH, EGOV, FIZZ, PAAS, PBCT, NTR, BB, RCI, SINA, SJW, SLG, SJR, WPM, STN, TU, TSEM, TAC, YPF, AUY, FTS, GLUU, CZZ, OSB, FNV, EURN, ICL, CIXX, AQN, TFII, KL, CVE, QEP, ZNGA, WPX, REGI, MNKKQ, DOOO, NGHC, CGC, MC, PE, AY, FSV, RACE, BAND, FTDR, GTXMQ, GFL, CNXC, BKLN, PFF,
For the details of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitsubishi+ufj+trust+%26+banking+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,384,963 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,334,204 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 407,404 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 7,371,828 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 313,342 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42%
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 841,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $190.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 276,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 674,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 541,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,371,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 272,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 759.36%. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,253,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $286.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,248,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 190.02%. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,237,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 164.62%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 948,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $156.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 899,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,040,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $23.94 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $27.79.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12.
