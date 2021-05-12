Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Atmos Energy Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Republic Services Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Tesla Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Atmos Energy Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Republic Services Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Tesla Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp. As of 2021Q1, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owns 1283 stocks with a total value of $45.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,384,963 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,334,204 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 407,404 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06% JD.com Inc (JD) - 7,371,828 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 313,342 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42%

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 841,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $190.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 276,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 674,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 541,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,371,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 272,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 759.36%. The purchase prices were between $84.61 and $98.89, with an estimated average price of $91.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,253,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 40.10%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $286.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,248,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Republic Services Inc by 190.02%. The purchase prices were between $88.96 and $101.29, with an estimated average price of $93.75. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,237,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 164.62%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $283.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 948,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $156.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 899,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,040,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $23.94 and $30.74, with an estimated average price of $27.79.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12.