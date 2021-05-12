Noked Israel Ltd Buys Micron Technology Inc, Wix.com, Onto Innovation Inc, Sells CEVA Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, InMode

New Purchases: MU, WIX, ZNGA, AMAT, TEKK, AUDC,

Investment company Noked Israel Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Wix.com, Onto Innovation Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Zynga Inc, sells CEVA Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, InMode, Activision Blizzard Inc, ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Noked Israel Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Noked Israel Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,028,667 shares, 23.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.36% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 489,050 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 151,981 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 195,300 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.27% Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 222,870 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.09%. The holding were 489,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $248.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.85%. The holding were 151,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 486,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in AudioCodes Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $33.68, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 46,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 88.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.401000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.09%. The holding were 1,028,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 98.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 195,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $168.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 36,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $69.63 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $80.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 120,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 136.12%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2248.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Noked Israel Ltd sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $59.65.

Noked Israel Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Noked Israel Ltd sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.

Noked Israel Ltd sold out a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.02 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $23.81.