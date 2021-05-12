Logo
Noked Israel Ltd Buys Micron Technology Inc, Wix.com, Onto Innovation Inc, Sells CEVA Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, InMode

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Noked Israel Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, Wix.com, Onto Innovation Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Zynga Inc, sells CEVA Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, InMode, Activision Blizzard Inc, ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Noked Israel Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Noked Israel Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Noked Israel Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/noked+israel+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Noked Israel Ltd
  1. Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,028,667 shares, 23.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.36%
  2. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 489,050 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 151,981 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 195,300 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.27%
  5. Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 222,870 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.09%. The holding were 489,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $248.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.85%. The holding were 151,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 486,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp (TEKK)

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC)

Noked Israel Ltd initiated holding in AudioCodes Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.71 and $33.68, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 46,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Onto Innovation Inc by 88.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.401000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.09%. The holding were 1,028,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 98.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 195,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $168.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 36,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NVMI)

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $69.63 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $80.76. The stock is now traded at around $84.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 120,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 136.12%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 13,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Noked Israel Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2248.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Noked Israel Ltd sold out a holding in CEVA Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $59.65.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Noked Israel Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Noked Israel Ltd sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87.

Sold Out: Itamar Medical Ltd (ITMR)

Noked Israel Ltd sold out a holding in Itamar Medical Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.02 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $23.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Noked Israel Ltd. Also check out:

1. Noked Israel Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Noked Israel Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Noked Israel Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Noked Israel Ltd keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider