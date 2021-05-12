Logo
TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC Buys Synaptics Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, McAfee Corp, Sells Global Payments Inc, RPM International Inc, Lam Research Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Synaptics Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, McAfee Corp, Leslies Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, sells Global Payments Inc, RPM International Inc, Lam Research Corp, Seagen Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $11.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timessquare+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC
  1. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 1,438,725 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  2. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 593,750 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.61%
  3. Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 1,601,500 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.82%
  4. Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 16,020,800 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
  5. Gartner Inc (IT) - 849,500 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.35%
New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 641,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,921,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,734,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $294.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 202,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 871,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 845,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 140.27%. The purchase prices were between $167.08 and $213.49, with an estimated average price of $190.85. The stock is now traded at around $159.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 611,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: argenx SE (ARGX)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in argenx SE by 691.19%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $251.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 246,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 190.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,547,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $482.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 319,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,936,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 86.79%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 399,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Sold Out: RPM International Inc (RPM)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.



Author's Avatar

insider