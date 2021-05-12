TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC Buys Synaptics Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, McAfee Corp, Sells Global Payments Inc, RPM International Inc, Lam Research Corp

New Purchases: SYNA, LESL, MCFE, GNRC, XRAY, VOYA, USFD, COHU, HXL, REAL, APO, SPT, VC, ENPH, VAC, ARRY, TARS, ASPL, SNCY, VIH, SYY, OPRA, NKE, MTCH, HUM, DISCA, ABNB,

SYNA, LESL, MCFE, GNRC, XRAY, VOYA, USFD, COHU, HXL, REAL, APO, SPT, VC, ENPH, VAC, ARRY, TARS, ASPL, SNCY, VIH, SYY, OPRA, NKE, MTCH, HUM, DISCA, ABNB, Added Positions: PCTY, ARGX, CCXI, HUBS, SMAR, IPHI, PLNT, IT, CTLT, ORLY, CWST, RSI, NDSN, PJT, YETI, U, CTAS, CGNX, BPMC, BLDR, TPGY, MKSI, POOL, ENV, TREE, FROG, NICE, ALGM, WCN, PRLB, APH, ITCI, CDLX, GH, OM, BAH, SMG, FMC, LHCG, CSL, ITT, OLLI, ASND, BAND, OSW, WING, ENTG, BSY, RPAY, AFYA, AVLR, MPWR, VG, LW, NOVA, AZEK, ASGN, EHC, LUNG, CPRT, TUFN, LSPD, SNPS, AAPL, GNTX, INTU, QCOM, VRTX,

PCTY, ARGX, CCXI, HUBS, SMAR, IPHI, PLNT, IT, CTLT, ORLY, CWST, RSI, NDSN, PJT, YETI, U, CTAS, CGNX, BPMC, BLDR, TPGY, MKSI, POOL, ENV, TREE, FROG, NICE, ALGM, WCN, PRLB, APH, ITCI, CDLX, GH, OM, BAH, SMG, FMC, LHCG, CSL, ITT, OLLI, ASND, BAND, OSW, WING, ENTG, BSY, RPAY, AFYA, AVLR, MPWR, VG, LW, NOVA, AZEK, ASGN, EHC, LUNG, CPRT, TUFN, LSPD, SNPS, AAPL, GNTX, INTU, QCOM, VRTX, Reduced Positions: TWLO, CRL, PGR, TNET, EGOV, TRU, CSGP, MRVL, CLH, BILL, AXON, NEWR, AIN, COUP, EVOP, BURL, BC, PINS, IIPR, IAC, WEX, CRWD, KEYS, HGV, HUYA, EXLS, XLRN, PRAH, TLND, LHX, RXN, CYBR, ADPT, LFUS, STAA, EYE, INSP, EME, FLT, BJ, EPAY, AVNT, RNR, EVR, PHR, CHE, KLIC, ADUS, ZNGA, BBIO, RPRX, KMX, ZEN, HLI, MDLA, ONTO, TREX, LULU, TWOU, SAIL, IIIV, ESTC, ATR, MCHP, KW, CHGG, WSC, HLNE, SWAV, CURI, CURI, ATRC, NSTG, FND, AME, EXPO, MLM, SHEN, DFS, VRSK, TNDM, MBUU, SMPL, VERX, BRKS, CNC, SBNY, HOME, RCUS, LASR, FOCS, SILK, GFL, SUMO, BLFS, SBAC, SSNC, PTCT, QTNT, NVCR, PRTH, TSHA, ADBE, AMZN, MSFT, NVDA, NFLX, FB, IQV, PFGC, DESP, NFH, SVMK, CIH, CERT,

TWLO, CRL, PGR, TNET, EGOV, TRU, CSGP, MRVL, CLH, BILL, AXON, NEWR, AIN, COUP, EVOP, BURL, BC, PINS, IIPR, IAC, WEX, CRWD, KEYS, HGV, HUYA, EXLS, XLRN, PRAH, TLND, LHX, RXN, CYBR, ADPT, LFUS, STAA, EYE, INSP, EME, FLT, BJ, EPAY, AVNT, RNR, EVR, PHR, CHE, KLIC, ADUS, ZNGA, BBIO, RPRX, KMX, ZEN, HLI, MDLA, ONTO, TREX, LULU, TWOU, SAIL, IIIV, ESTC, ATR, MCHP, KW, CHGG, WSC, HLNE, SWAV, CURI, CURI, ATRC, NSTG, FND, AME, EXPO, MLM, SHEN, DFS, VRSK, TNDM, MBUU, SMPL, VERX, BRKS, CNC, SBNY, HOME, RCUS, LASR, FOCS, SILK, GFL, SUMO, BLFS, SBAC, SSNC, PTCT, QTNT, NVCR, PRTH, TSHA, ADBE, AMZN, MSFT, NVDA, NFLX, FB, IQV, PFGC, DESP, NFH, SVMK, CIH, CERT, Sold Out: GPN, LRCX, RPM, SGEN, ATUS, SEDG, STE, DPZ, SIGI, GDOT, TEAM, SMMC, MOR, CCMP, FLWS, TPIC, TYL, VITL, BR, BFAM, MTN, TTC, HQY, G, CRSP, CCOI, MRSN, BLUE, V, SQ, DOCU,

New York, NY, based Investment company TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Synaptics Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, McAfee Corp, Leslies Inc, Paylocity Holding Corp, sells Global Payments Inc, RPM International Inc, Lam Research Corp, Seagen Inc, Altice USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $11.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timessquare+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 1,438,725 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 593,750 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.61% Catalent Inc (CTLT) - 1,601,500 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.82% Zynga Inc (ZNGA) - 16,020,800 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% Gartner Inc (IT) - 849,500 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.35%

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 641,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,921,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,734,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $294.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 202,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 871,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Voya Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 845,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp by 140.27%. The purchase prices were between $167.08 and $213.49, with an estimated average price of $190.85. The stock is now traded at around $159.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 611,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in argenx SE by 691.19%. The purchase prices were between $268.3 and $380.31, with an estimated average price of $316.9. The stock is now traded at around $251.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 246,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc by 190.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,547,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HubSpot Inc by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $349.99 and $543.49, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $482.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 319,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,936,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Inphi Corp by 86.79%. The purchase prices were between $145.8 and $179, with an estimated average price of $167.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 399,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.