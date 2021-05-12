Disciplined Investments, LLC Buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

New Purchases: JBHT, AJG, TXN, SHLX, MAXR, CLR, TWO, KO, XEC, GE, ET, SRE, SXC, XLI, ARKK, TSN, GIS, OGS, KKR, ONCY, MCF, XLB, YUMC, PINS, RRR, WORK, RGS, QCOM, PRU, PLL, PM, PANW, OM, NVAX, NLOK, NOC, UTZ, ZNGA, ZS, ZM, ZG, WIX, WEX, WEC, WD, V, ROKU, UPST, TTD, STOR, SFIX, IPOD, LOB, SDGR, SABR, CASY, DDS, DLR, DMTK, DNMR, CURI, CURI, CCI, CRWD, CME, CLX, DKNG, BP, BOKF, AVLR, TEAM, ANET, ANSS, AAL, GOOG, AJRD, NVTA, NIO, NDAQ, MA, LMT, MMM, LEN, LMND, KNSL, KSU, NSC, IGT, HUBS, HOMB, HA, FLGT, FVRR, FVD, FPE, FSLY,

Investment company Disciplined Investments, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, Arthur J. Gallagher, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Disciplined Investments, LLC owns 389 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 67,998 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 36,825 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 69,609 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 59,677 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 77,613 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.98%

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $176.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 16,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.201100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.15 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $31.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 6422.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 28,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 3140.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 28,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 59056.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 260.57%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 412.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 115.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.89.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.