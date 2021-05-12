Logo
Disciplined Investments, LLC Buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Disciplined Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, Arthur J. Gallagher, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, sells iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Disciplined Investments, LLC owns 389 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Disciplined Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/disciplined+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Disciplined Investments, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 67,998 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 36,825 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 69,609 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 59,677 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 77,613 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.98%
New Purchase: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.66 and $169.34, with an estimated average price of $150.43. The stock is now traded at around $176.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 16,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $13.85, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.201100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $54.82, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.15 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $31.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 6422.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 28,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 3140.43%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 28,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 59056.25%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $48.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 260.57%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $137.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 412.06%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 12,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 115.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.89.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $92.59.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.



Author's Avatar

insider