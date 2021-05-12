Windham Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Mar

- New Purchases: HYLB, PCY, CWB, IEF, LSI, THD,
- Added Positions: AGG, SJNK, VTV, VAW, EMLC, MUB, TLT,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VTI, IEFA, SPSB, VEA, BNDX, BWZ, IEMG, FLRN, VWO, VSS, SRLN, VTIP, EWC, VPU,
- Sold Out: BSV, VFH, VNQI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Windham Capital Management, LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,238,395 shares, 29.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 214,205 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
- iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 334,932 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,866 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 404,003 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.868600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)
Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.94 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 2313.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 186,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.425900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 132,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $191.149600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39.Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.
