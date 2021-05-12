Windham Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Mar

New Purchases: HYLB, PCY, CWB, IEF, LSI, THD,

Added Positions: AGG, SJNK, VTV, VAW, EMLC, MUB, TLT,

Reduced Positions: IVV, VTI, IEFA, SPSB, VEA, BNDX, BWZ, IEMG, FLRN, VWO, VSS, SRLN, VTIP, EWC, VPU,

Sold Out: BSV, VFH, VNQI,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Windham Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windham Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Windham Capital Management, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,238,395 shares, 29.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 214,205 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93% iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 334,932 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,866 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 404,003 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.868600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.94 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 2313.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 186,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.425900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 132,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $191.149600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.