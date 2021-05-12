Windham Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Mar

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Windham Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Mar

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Windham Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windham Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Windham Capital Management, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windham Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windham+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Windham Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,238,395 shares, 29.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 214,205 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.93%
  3. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 334,932 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,866 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.01%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 404,003 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.868600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 39,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $80.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.94 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 2313.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 186,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.425900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 132,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1. The stock is now traded at around $191.149600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Windham Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Windham Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Windham Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Windham Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Windham Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider