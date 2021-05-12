Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, Forterra Inc

- New Purchases: MOS, RYAM, AR, CF,
- Added Positions: DAN, AAWW, ARNC, BG, NXST,
- Sold Out: REGI, KALU, FRTA, JELD, CHX, CX,
For the details of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightline+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 300,000 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio.
- Dana Inc (DAN) - 675,000 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 200,000 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 520,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.81%
- The Chemours Co (CC) - 465,000 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dana Inc (DAN)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dana Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.Sold Out: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The sale prices were between $86.7 and $125.7, with an estimated average price of $108.36.Sold Out: Forterra Inc (FRTA)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Forterra Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.52.Sold Out: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.79.Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $19.39.Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying