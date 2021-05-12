Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, Forterra Inc

New Purchases: MOS, RYAM, AR, CF,

Investment company Brightline Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys The Mosaic Co, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Antero Resources Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Dana Inc, sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, Forterra Inc, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, ChampionX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightline Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brightline Capital Management, Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightline+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 300,000 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Dana Inc (DAN) - 675,000 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57% Bunge Ltd (BG) - 200,000 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 520,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.81% The Chemours Co (CC) - 465,000 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dana Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The sale prices were between $86.7 and $125.7, with an estimated average price of $108.36.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Forterra Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.52.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.79.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $19.39.

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.