Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, Forterra Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys The Mosaic Co, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Antero Resources Corp, Sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, Forterra Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brightline Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Mosaic Co, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Antero Resources Corp, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Dana Inc, sells Renewable Energy Group Inc, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, Forterra Inc, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, ChampionX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightline Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brightline Capital Management, Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightline+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 300,000 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio.
  2. Dana Inc (DAN) - 675,000 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
  3. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 200,000 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
  4. Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 520,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.81%
  5. The Chemours Co (CC) - 465,000 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.74%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $8.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Antero Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dana Inc (DAN)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Dana Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $26.86, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Arconic Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.92 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.

Sold Out: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The sale prices were between $86.7 and $125.7, with an estimated average price of $108.36.

Sold Out: Forterra Inc (FRTA)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Forterra Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.52.

Sold Out: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $24.4 and $30.99, with an estimated average price of $27.79.

Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $14.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $19.39.

Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider