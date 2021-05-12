Tamarack Advisers, LP Buys Patterson Inc, CVS Health Corp, ViewRay Inc, Sells Perrigo Co PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, United Therapeutics Corp

New Purchases: PDCO, CVS, VRAY, BVS, HSIC, HCA, HEC, UNH, EVH, ELY, 3KJB, XERS, TRSSF, CERS, AAT, NOC, CALX, CCJ, SONO, FSLR, RYI, HMHC, MCFT, MTW,

Added Positions: LMNX, ITGR, RIGL, DMTK, TPB, STRM, MSON, PLXS, RDNT,

Reduced Positions: PRGO, NUAN, UTHR, PCRX, MDRX, ATRC, OPTN, LH, VRTX, VTRS, SIBN, ISEE, DGX, INMD, ICUI, ANGO, LNTH,

Sold Out: PHR, PLNT, EW, TRHC,

Investment company Tamarack Advisers, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Patterson Inc, CVS Health Corp, ViewRay Inc, Bioventus Inc, Henry Schein Inc, sells Perrigo Co PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Phreesia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tamarack Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q1, Tamarack Advisers, LP owns 51 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 550,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.17% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) - 8,350,000 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08% Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) - 770,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 400,000 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11% Hologic Inc (HOLX) - 275,000 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in ViewRay Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 2,450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.091000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Luminex Corp by 91.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 478,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.8 and $95.67, with an estimated average price of $84.47. The stock is now traded at around $91.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 129,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 236.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $50.85 and $80.61, with an estimated average price of $63.26.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.