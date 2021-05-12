Logo
Tamarack Advisers, LP Buys Patterson Inc, CVS Health Corp, ViewRay Inc, Sells Perrigo Co PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, United Therapeutics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tamarack Advisers, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Patterson Inc, CVS Health Corp, ViewRay Inc, Bioventus Inc, Henry Schein Inc, sells Perrigo Co PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Phreesia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tamarack Advisers, LP. As of 2021Q1, Tamarack Advisers, LP owns 51 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tamarack Advisers, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tamarack+advisers%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tamarack Advisers, LP
  1. Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 550,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.17%
  2. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) - 8,350,000 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.08%
  3. Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) - 770,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 400,000 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
  5. Hologic Inc (HOLX) - 275,000 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in ViewRay Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 2,450,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bioventus Inc (BVS)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Bioventus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $19.21, with an estimated average price of $14.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.091000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 675,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Tamarack Advisers, LP initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Luminex Corp (LMNX)

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Luminex Corp by 91.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $29.63. The stock is now traded at around $36.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 478,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $73.8 and $95.67, with an estimated average price of $84.47. The stock is now traded at around $91.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 129,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Tamarack Advisers, LP added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 236.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $31.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $50.85 and $80.61, with an estimated average price of $63.26.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $72 and $88.68, with an estimated average price of $79.34.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Tamarack Advisers, LP sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.



