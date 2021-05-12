Gunma Bank,Ltd. Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

New Purchases: SCHV, VLUE, IVE, SPYV, IGV, VV, VPU, XLV, SDY, VT, VOO, FTEC, VEU, MGK, SPYG, XLK, VGT, VUG, QQQ, QCLN, SPLG, VGK,

SCHV, VLUE, IVE, SPYV, IGV, VV, VPU, XLV, SDY, VT, VOO, FTEC, VEU, MGK, SPYG, XLK, VGT, VUG, QQQ, QCLN, SPLG, VGK, Added Positions: DVY, IVV, SCHX, SCHD, VIG,

DVY, IVV, SCHX, SCHD, VIG, Reduced Positions: VTV,

VTV, Sold Out: SPY, DGRO, OEF,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Gunma Bank,Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gunma Bank,Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Gunma Bank,Ltd. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gunma Bank,Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gunma+bank%2Cltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) - 320,000 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 660,000 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 177,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 162,000 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 61,500 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 459.09%

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $334.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 459.09%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $121.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.70%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $410.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.30%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $98.875300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.079600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46.

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.