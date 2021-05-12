Logo
Gunma Bank,Ltd. Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Gunma Bank,Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gunma Bank,Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Gunma Bank,Ltd. owns 35 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gunma Bank,Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gunma+bank%2Cltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gunma Bank,Ltd.
  1. BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) - 320,000 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) - 660,000 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 177,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 162,000 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 61,500 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 459.09%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.147600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $334.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $190.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 459.09%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $121.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.70%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $410.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.30%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $98.875300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.079600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Gunma Bank,Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gunma Bank,Ltd.. Also check out:

