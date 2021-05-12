Logo
Clearshares LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond E

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clearshares LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearshares LLC. As of 2021Q1, Clearshares LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearshares LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearshares+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearshares LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 44,772 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 118,330 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 109,272 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 93,591 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 80,712 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Clearshares LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 88,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Clearshares LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 5,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Clearshares LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 19,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Clearshares LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.093300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 29,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Clearshares LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 132.31%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 68,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Clearshares LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.47%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 41,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Clearshares LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 101.33%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 35,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Clearshares LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.35%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 28,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Clearshares LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Clearshares LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clearshares LLC. Also check out:

