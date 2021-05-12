McIlrath & Eck, LLC Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Boeing Co, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: VWOB, CHPT, APPS, TY, EDV, JNPR, CAG, LEG, NXST, RPM, QS, SWK, VIVO, LMNR, TA, ADUS, NRG, RUTH, TRUP, PATK, PRFT, IBP, UVE, UPWK, CARA, STE, BIIB, BLKB, JAZZ, VEC, BV, CCJ, FN, ABNB, WNS, EBF, VNT, ROK, DDD, RGEN, ESTC, CRSP, SABR, ABB, SGEN, MAXN, SKLZ, SNOW, TOT, WD5A, XBIT, WHR, UMPQ, UAL, UMC, VER, DM, FLGT, FSKR, FWRD, FRTA, FXN, FDN, FSLY, DOCU, HBAN, DDOG, CNP, BSX, AXON, TLRY, TLRY, AEG, AMD, MMP, PTON, OTIS, OPEN, ORI, NOK, NOV, NIO, MILE, PINS, MP, LAC, LLNW, LMND, KLAC, EFAV, ICE,

Investment company McIlrath & Eck, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amgen Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Boeing Co, Comcast Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McIlrath & Eck, LLC. As of 2021Q1, McIlrath & Eck, LLC owns 750 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 814,112 shares, 23.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 300,070 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 168,396 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 134,083 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,872 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.93%

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 127.10%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 703.57%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $135.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 286.70%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 623.91%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $247.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.