McIlrath & Eck, LLC Buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amgen Inc, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Boeing Co, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company McIlrath & Eck, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amgen Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Boeing Co, Comcast Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Live Oak Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McIlrath & Eck, LLC. As of 2021Q1, McIlrath & Eck, LLC owns 750 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McIlrath & Eck, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcilrath+%26+eck%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McIlrath & Eck, LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 814,112 shares, 23.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.97%
  2. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 300,070 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 168,396 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.7%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 134,083 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,872 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.93%
New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45. The stock is now traded at around $96.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 127.10%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 703.57%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $135.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 286.70%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 623.91%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $247.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $52.37.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

McIlrath & Eck, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.



