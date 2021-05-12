Vatera Holdings Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

For the details of VATERA HOLDINGS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vatera+holdings+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VATERA HOLDINGS LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,667 shares, 82.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 48,900 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Vatera Holdings Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.19%. The holding were 48,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Vatera Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.310200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.58%. The holding were 133,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Vatera Holdings Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of VATERA HOLDINGS LLC.
