Vatera Holdings Llc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc

New Purchases: VTI,

VTI, Added Positions: VOO,

VOO, Sold Out: PLTR,

Investment company Vatera Holdings Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vatera Holdings Llc. As of 2021Q1, Vatera Holdings Llc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $59 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VATERA HOLDINGS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vatera+holdings+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,667 shares, 82.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 48,900 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Vatera Holdings Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.19%. The holding were 48,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vatera Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.310200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.58%. The holding were 133,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vatera Holdings Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5.