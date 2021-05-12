American Beacon Advisors, Inc. Buys Vale SA, MercadoLibre Inc, NetEase Inc

New Purchases: VALE,

VALE, Added Positions: MELI, NTES, BABA, INFY, EDU, JD, HDB,

MELI, NTES, BABA, INFY, EDU, JD, HDB, Reduced Positions: BIDU, TSM,

Ft. Worth, TX, based Investment company American Beacon Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, MercadoLibre Inc, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Beacon Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, American Beacon Advisors, Inc. owns 10 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 14,100 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,158 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 167 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.74% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,079 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16% Vale SA (VALE) - 13,800 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. New Position

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.282700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.27%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 42.74%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1305.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 2,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.