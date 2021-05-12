Sciencast Management LP Buys Mastercard Inc, Fiserv Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Danaher Corp

New Purchases: MA, FISV, ILMN, ICE, KR, CHKP, MDLZ, PEP, AVGO, APTV, WDAY, VMC, CMCSA, ITW, ZBH, MU, AEP, CMI, AMD, TEAM, CHRW, LULU, ROST, JPM, DOX, VIAC, QCOM, PODD, ST, GBTC, TT, ALK, KMX, ABT, ROP, EIX, MDB, BBY, PCAR, F, OMCL, JAZZ, HUM, SYY, ADM, NSC, CFG, FITB, DIS, HBAN, AJG, VTRS, GS, HSY, OTIS, AOS, ETR, MET, FIVE, TDOC, DVA, LSTR, BKR, RNR, TROW, AMZN, COST, FIVN, CRWD, JCI, ADS, JKHY, RBC, VRSK, STE, SYF, CCK, ESI, DNB, AAP, COO, SPGI, ANTM, SCCO, FSLY, NVCR, CLH, KMI, ZS, TENB, AZEK, AZPN, JWN, RF, TDG, CFX, LYB, SYNH, SITE, JEF, LOGI, MTB, PAAS, PKI, DT, GPN, FRC, GKOS, PACW, NLSN, CI, HAL, NRG, NTAP, RGEN, SIVB, YNDX, BLMN, AIZ, LVS, PXD, TSN, ACHC, LW, ONEM, COF, HELE, VIAV, SYNA, KTOS, KEYS, APPN, QDEL, QRTEA, BOX, ETSY, TWNK, DTE, GD, GGG, PPL, IGT, GDOT, UPWK, AEIS, ASB, DLB, NEM, TCBI, GL, THS, UBS, IQV, CYBR, REZI, BILL, AGO, BC, COG, KEX, PNC, MTN, SIX, ARMK, NVST, EAT, DIOD, MLM, NTGR, UMPQ, PRG, SPR, INFN, KAR, QTWO, BL, EYE, MATX, CMS, CWST, GBCI, CLR, SATS, TRUP, SONO, FOXA, CSGS, COLB, CPRT, FCFS, GNTX, MCD, SLB, WAFD, WCC, WST, WGO, WWD, XEL, IPGP, BWXT, ALSN, FUBO, TSE, SEDG, FLGT, SPOT, ALC, RAMP, HES, WTRG, BIDU, BRC, BRO, DOV, NUVA, ORI, SGMS, RGR, PAG, KDP, SAVE, ANGI, GWRE, MTSI, AMBA, NMIH, HQY, GRWG, IQ, DOMO, TME, ATR, AX, IDXX, MAT, NI, NDSN, ONB, SLGN, SM, STLD, TFX, TSEM, LDOS, WD5A, VC, VIPS, GLOB, RRR, KTB, PPD, RPRX, BEPC, AMN, MDRX, CNA, CIEN, CDE, COLM, FMC, M, MLHR, LEG, LII, MANH, MPWR, MUR, PB, RMBS, SON, SPB, L, CSIQ, KKR, MMYT, AMCX, OMF, CHGG, AVNS, SHOP, EVBG, CLDR, AVTR, NOVA, ATI, B, CFFN, GES, PKG, PPC, KMPR, DAN, LILAK, VRRM, AVYA, MRO, DNOW, CCO, MPLN, LCTX, TTI, AMPE, CSLT, OTLK, VTGN, TRVN, NMTR,

Investment company Sciencast Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Fiserv Inc, Illumina Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, The Kroger Co, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sciencast Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Sciencast Management LP owns 474 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,771 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 38,319 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 11,639 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 40,682 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position The Kroger Co (KR) - 126,221 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $358.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 12,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 38,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 126,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $373.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 11,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 40,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 39,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 479.11%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $216.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 255.77%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 366.70%. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $272.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 400.03%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $166.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 1189.17%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 80.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 98,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.