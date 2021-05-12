Logo
Sciencast Management LP Buys Mastercard Inc, Fiserv Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Danaher Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sciencast Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Fiserv Inc, Illumina Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, The Kroger Co, sells Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Danaher Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sciencast Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Sciencast Management LP owns 474 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sciencast Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sciencast+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sciencast Management LP
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 12,771 shares, 0.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 38,319 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 11,639 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 40,682 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. The Kroger Co (KR) - 126,221 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $358.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 12,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 38,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 126,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $373.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 11,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 40,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 39,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 479.11%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $216.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 20,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 255.77%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 366.70%. The purchase prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62. The stock is now traded at around $272.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 400.03%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $166.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 1189.17%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 80.13%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 98,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sciencast Management LP. Also check out:

