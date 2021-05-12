Milestone Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Accenture PLC, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Denver, CO, based Investment company Milestone Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Accenture PLC, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Milestone Group, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 387,955 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 238,011 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.10% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 320,116 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 170,591 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 460,254 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99%

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 111,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $166.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $285.460300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $429658.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.759000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,222,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 266.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 134.84%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $246.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 411.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $25.09 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.69.

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.