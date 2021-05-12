Milestone Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Accenture PLC, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Milestone Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Accenture PLC, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Denver, CO, based Investment company Milestone Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Accenture PLC, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Milestone Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Milestone Group, Inc. owns 195 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Milestone Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/milestone+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Milestone Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 387,955 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 238,011 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.10%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 320,116 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 170,591 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 460,254 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99%
New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 111,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $166.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $285.460300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $429658.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.759000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,222,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 266.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 134.84%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $246.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 411.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (CPS.PFD)

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPX.PFD)

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $25.09 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.69.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Milestone Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Milestone Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Milestone Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Milestone Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Milestone Group, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider