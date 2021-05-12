Milestone Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Accenture PLC, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: ACN, FREL, EXPE, BRK.B, BRK.A, AMAT, IBM, LRCX, LNN, MDT, MTUM, SPHD, LVMUY, PM, XLV, WFC, ANTM, LIN, MU, SPGI, DOV, COP, C, SCHW, FIS, TFC, AMD, SAN, ATDRY,
- Added Positions: VEA, VTV, VOO, VUG, UNP, EFV, IWF, CMCSA, J, NKE, IUSB, FTV, IJR, HON, VXUS, VWO, MS, FB, VTI, DIS, CSCO, WMT, BAC, LOW, TSLA, V, BLL, IQV, TGT, QCOM, T, VOT, BMY, CVX, NVDA, CI, JNJ, INTC, CCI, VGSH, XOM, EMR, IWV, CTVA, DOW, RCRUY, ORCL, GE, ABT, ADBE, BA, CAT, DHR, LLY, EL, NEE, PYPL, MCD, MCK, NFLX, NVO, USB, UPS, PANW, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: VNQ, DBEF, QUAL, BND, VB, IVV, VO, EW, AMZN, AGG, VZ, DES, MDLZ, IJH, MSFT, IEMG, CFR, IVW, DLR, RSP, BNDX, IWB, SCHB, VEU, SDY, BSV, EFA, SCHH, SCHO, MA, HEFA, PEP, SFPA.PFD, IYR, HIG, SCHE, EEM, HYG, DVY, APH, ECL, IWM, CHD, VBR, HD, ICE, INTU, COST, SCHX, CRM, SYK, TMO, AVGO, ZTS, KEYS, BLK, SCHD, SCHA, SPY, SCHV, VOOG, PG, AMGN, BRO, DD, FAST, HRC, KMB, MRK, PXD, PFF, GOOG, PHEC, DHS, GLD, HYLB, IAGG, IVE, IWD,
- Sold Out: ISRG, CPS.PFD, USMV, CL, RTX, WFCPX.PFD, IJJ, MUB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Milestone Group, Inc.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 387,955 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 238,011 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.10%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 320,116 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 170,591 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 460,254 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.99%
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $283.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 111,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $166.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $285.460300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $429658.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Milestone Group, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.759000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,222,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 266.75%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $224.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 134.84%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $246.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 411.73%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 36,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $138.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Milestone Group, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (CPS.PFD)
Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $25.26.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPX.PFD)
Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $25.09 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.69.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Milestone Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Milestone Group, Inc.. Also check out:
