Bellevue Group AG Buys ESSA Pharma Inc, Accolade Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bellevue Group AG Buys ESSA Pharma Inc, Accolade Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bellevue Group AG (Current Portfolio) buys ESSA Pharma Inc, Accolade Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Esperion Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellevue Group AG. As of 2021Q1, Bellevue Group AG owns 213 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bellevue Group AG's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bellevue+group+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bellevue Group AG
  1. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) - 8,984,234 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  2. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 2,809,950 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
  3. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 3,274,551 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  4. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 1,376,704 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.12%
  5. argenx SE (ARGX) - 954,554 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,825,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $16.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,508,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 468,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 454,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Accolade Inc by 305.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,561,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 2564.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,065,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc by 210.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,158,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $243.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 460,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Insmed Inc (INSM)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,477,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 550,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Sold Out: Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.06 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.47.

Sold Out: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.46.

Sold Out: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Quotient Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bellevue Group AG. Also check out:

1. Bellevue Group AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bellevue Group AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bellevue Group AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bellevue Group AG keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider