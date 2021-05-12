Bellevue Group AG Buys ESSA Pharma Inc, Accolade Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc

- New Purchases: EPIX, OPCH, NUAN, OSCR, BMRN, CAH, SYNH, YI, JMIA, KMX, DLB, INTU, OLED,
- Added Positions: ACCD, RVMD, SILK, BDX, VRTX, INSM, JAZZ, PODD, MTEM, HUM, BIO, BDTX, UNH, ISRG, GH, SAGE, AGIO, ANTM, BMY, RLAY, AXNX, ALGN, AMWL, MRSN, BEAM, CRL, TNDM, ABMD, TXG, NEO, BLI, VEEV, EAR, COO, GTH, PEN, TDOC, CI, FATE, VCRA, MYOV, CRSP, PHR, ONEM, EVH, NVRO, SWAV, BNR, ZLAB, IDXX, CNC, LEGN, INGN, HCAT, ZBH, EW, MASI, BSX, INSP, TMDX, GKOS, MGNX, ILMN, GMED, ALNY, OM, OMCL, REGN, BNTX, HZNP, EXAS, DVA, TFX, SEER, SYK, GILD, BHVN, NKTR, JNJ, HCA, ABBV, ACAD, MOH, CVAC, DXCM, XNCR, HRC, HCM, RCUS, CVS, MKC, FGEN, TRHC,
- Reduced Positions: GWPH, HALO, ESPR, VYGR, MDT, MRNA, DHR, ALXN, NBIX, BGNE, CDNA, ARVN, AMGN, SRRK, AMED, ATRC, TMO, RMD, IRTC, A, SGEN, PACB, MELI, MRTX, KOS, LH, QTRX, CYBR, WAB, STNE, WSO, IPGP, TW, ULTA, MSCI, TRU, CTLT, JD, FTNT, VRSK, IQV, ST, IMAB, MTCH, AXP, ANSS, AZPN, BF.B, CSGP, STZ, TCOM, EA, ENTG, EL, FDS, FAST, IT, GGG, VRSN, ICE, LYV, MKTX, MTD, MCO, PAYX, PKI, BKNG, POOL, SCI, SWKS, SBUX, TRMB, TYL,
- Sold Out: GNMK, CHNG, OXFD, CDTX, GOCO, QTNT, PFE, CHRS, IBKR, GLPG, ADI, SQM, BR, XLNX, DGX, AVNT, ALV, VTRS, CVET, BLKB,
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) - 8,984,234 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 2,809,950 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 3,274,551 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 1,376,704 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.12%
- argenx SE (ARGX) - 954,554 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,825,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $16.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,508,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 468,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 454,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accolade Inc (ACCD)
Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Accolade Inc by 305.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,561,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 2564.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,065,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc by 210.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,158,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $243.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 460,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Insmed Inc (INSM)
Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,477,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 550,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.Sold Out: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.Sold Out: Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD)
Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.Sold Out: Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)
Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.06 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.47.Sold Out: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)
Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.46.Sold Out: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)
Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Quotient Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.95.
