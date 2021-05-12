Bellevue Group AG Buys ESSA Pharma Inc, Accolade Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc

New Purchases: EPIX, OPCH, NUAN, OSCR, BMRN, CAH, SYNH, YI, JMIA, KMX, DLB, INTU, OLED,

Investment company Bellevue Group AG Current Portfolio ) buys ESSA Pharma Inc, Accolade Inc, Revolution Medicines Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Esperion Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellevue Group AG. As of 2021Q1, Bellevue Group AG owns 213 stocks with a total value of $9.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) - 8,984,234 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 2,809,950 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) - 3,274,551 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 1,376,704 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.12% argenx SE (ARGX) - 954,554 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,825,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $16.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,508,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 468,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 454,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Accolade Inc by 305.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,561,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 2564.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $31.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,065,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc by 210.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,158,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $243.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 460,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,477,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 550,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. The sale prices were between $17.15 and $22.29, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.06 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.47.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $16, with an estimated average price of $13.46.

Bellevue Group AG sold out a holding in Quotient Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.57 and $6.2, with an estimated average price of $4.95.