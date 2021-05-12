Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Etsy Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Chubb

New Purchases: ZBRA, ETSY, NWS, CTLT, PWR, FDX, HRL, WST, MNST, ALGN, ADSK, HOLX, NOW, TSLA, DPZ, PKI, POOL, IPGP, PAYC, ROL, DVN, XEC, WBS, CC, LB, AMED, SNV, CIT, ALB, LHX, MU, XOM, DE, CBSH, CHDN, CASY, CMS, VIAC, ATO, AMT, AFL, LITE, XLI,

ZBRA, ETSY, NWS, CTLT, PWR, FDX, HRL, WST, MNST, ALGN, ADSK, HOLX, NOW, TSLA, DPZ, PKI, POOL, IPGP, PAYC, ROL, DVN, XEC, WBS, CC, LB, AMED, SNV, CIT, ALB, LHX, MU, XOM, DE, CBSH, CHDN, CASY, CMS, VIAC, ATO, AMT, AFL, LITE, XLI, Added Positions: SHY, FTSM, MBB, IGSB, ABT, FCX, AAPL, NVDA, AWK, EFG, QQQ, IVV, QCOM, IEF, IJR, RSP, SHYG, FLOT, ESGU, ESGE, CMG, XLV, TGT, ABB, TLT, TIP, STIP, GLW, SIVB, IYC, CDNS, MS, GOVT, IAU, IHI, CHD, IUSB, IDXX, AMGN, XBI, FDN, INTU, FTNT, NYMT, SNPS, TMO, SPIB, SMG, BF.B, BRO, MCD, ABC, AXP, SYK, LIN, PAYX, ODFL, VT, SPGI, IXN, SBUX, PSX, LOW, CL, HYG, TTC, GDX, WRB, MDLZ, SJM, ITW, TT, ISRG,

APD, CB, MA, AJG, DLR, ECL, MXIM, XEL, V, SHV, WEC, CLX, LLY, FB, CVX, NEE, MCHP, LQD, GOOGL, LMT, MSCI, EMR, MSFT, HD, JPM, JNJ, MRK, DIS, AMZN, CSCO, NEAR, DEO, ETN, HON, PFE, PBW, SPY, AON, BDX, DUK, NGG, SONY, STE, TXN, UNH, VZ, AGG, EEM, FVD, IEFA, MUB, VGT, XLY, ADBE, BRK.B, CMCSA, GD, INTC, ICE, ES, CRM, WM, BX, IWM, ADP, SO, SYY, UNP, VFC, PYPL, CWB, EFA, FTCS, IEMG, IJH, IYW, VCSH, XLK, ADI, BLK, CCI, DECK, FDS, FRT, IBM, KLAC, NJR, NKE, PPG, PEP, O, TROW, UPS, RTX, XYL, GOOG, HWM, AADR, FEP, IWF, RDVY, SDY, VGK, VOO, Sold Out: GSK, J, EFX, JKHY, FLT, NDAQ, LH, ARE, KMX, WMB, DGX, CERN, AKAM, EQIX, SHW, ZTS, EMB, EBAY, REGN, MPWR, MKC, MASI, EW, CHTR, VWO, VNQ, IVW, IGRO, AVB, QUAL, KL,

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Strategy Asset Managers Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Etsy Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Chubb, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Asset Managers Llc. As of 2021Q1, Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 251 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,991 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,916 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 77,627 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 59,009 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 28,885 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $472.644500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $162.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $301.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 98,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.962300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 84,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 77,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 139.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 216.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 300.91%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.