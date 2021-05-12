Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Etsy Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Chubb

- New Purchases: ZBRA, ETSY, NWS, CTLT, PWR, FDX, HRL, WST, MNST, ALGN, ADSK, HOLX, NOW, TSLA, DPZ, PKI, POOL, IPGP, PAYC, ROL, DVN, XEC, WBS, CC, LB, AMED, SNV, CIT, ALB, LHX, MU, XOM, DE, CBSH, CHDN, CASY, CMS, VIAC, ATO, AMT, AFL, LITE, XLI,
- Added Positions: SHY, FTSM, MBB, IGSB, ABT, FCX, AAPL, NVDA, AWK, EFG, QQQ, IVV, QCOM, IEF, IJR, RSP, SHYG, FLOT, ESGU, ESGE, CMG, XLV, TGT, ABB, TLT, TIP, STIP, GLW, SIVB, IYC, CDNS, MS, GOVT, IAU, IHI, CHD, IUSB, IDXX, AMGN, XBI, FDN, INTU, FTNT, NYMT, SNPS, TMO, SPIB, SMG, BF.B, BRO, MCD, ABC, AXP, SYK, LIN, PAYX, ODFL, VT, SPGI, IXN, SBUX, PSX, LOW, CL, HYG, TTC, GDX, WRB, MDLZ, SJM, ITW, TT, ISRG,
- Reduced Positions: APD, CB, MA, AJG, DLR, ECL, MXIM, XEL, V, SHV, WEC, CLX, LLY, FB, CVX, NEE, MCHP, LQD, GOOGL, LMT, MSCI, EMR, MSFT, HD, JPM, JNJ, MRK, DIS, AMZN, CSCO, NEAR, DEO, ETN, HON, PFE, PBW, SPY, AON, BDX, DUK, NGG, SONY, STE, TXN, UNH, VZ, AGG, EEM, FVD, IEFA, MUB, VGT, XLY, ADBE, BRK.B, CMCSA, GD, INTC, ICE, ES, CRM, WM, BX, IWM, ADP, SO, SYY, UNP, VFC, PYPL, CWB, EFA, FTCS, IEMG, IJH, IYW, VCSH, XLK, ADI, BLK, CCI, DECK, FDS, FRT, IBM, KLAC, NJR, NKE, PPG, PEP, O, TROW, UPS, RTX, XYL, GOOG, HWM, AADR, FEP, IWF, RDVY, SDY, VGK, VOO,
- Sold Out: GSK, J, EFX, JKHY, FLT, NDAQ, LH, ARE, KMX, WMB, DGX, CERN, AKAM, EQIX, SHW, ZTS, EMB, EBAY, REGN, MPWR, MKC, MASI, EW, CHTR, VWO, VNQ, IVW, IGRO, AVB, QUAL, KL,
For the details of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategy+asset+managers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,991 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,916 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 77,627 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 59,009 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 28,885 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $472.644500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $162.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: News Corp (NWS)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $301.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 98,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.962300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 84,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 77,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 139.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 216.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 300.91%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.Sold Out: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39.Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC. Also check out:
1. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC keeps buying