Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Etsy Inc, Sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Chubb

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Strategy Asset Managers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Etsy Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Air Products & Chemicals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Chubb, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Asset Managers Llc. As of 2021Q1, Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 251 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategy+asset+managers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGY ASSET MANAGERS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,991 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,916 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 77,627 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 59,009 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 28,885 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $472.644500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $162.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWS)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $301.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 98,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.962300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 84,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 77,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 139.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 216.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 300.91%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $151.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3.

Sold Out: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.

Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $204.88 and $255.03, with an estimated average price of $233.67.

Sold Out: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Nasdaq Inc. The sale prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44.



