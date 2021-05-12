Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc Buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, United Rentals Inc

New Purchases: VOE, FANG, VOT, LUV, ALK, CAH, ORLY, TOL, DIA, PRF,

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Diamondback Energy Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, sells Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, United Rentals Inc, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,768 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,626 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,897 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,195 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,085 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $159.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.312300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.12 and $64.07, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.