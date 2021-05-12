Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc Buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, United Rentals Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc Buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, United Rentals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mobile, AL, based Investment company Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Servisfirst Bancshares Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Diamondback Energy Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, sells Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, United Rentals Inc, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 207 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MITCHELL MCLEOD PUGH & WILLIAMS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitchell+mcleod+pugh+%26+williams+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MITCHELL MCLEOD PUGH & WILLIAMS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,768 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,626 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 24,897 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,195 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,085 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. The stock is now traded at around $159.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.312300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.12 and $64.07, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $6.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of MITCHELL MCLEOD PUGH & WILLIAMS INC. Also check out:

1. MITCHELL MCLEOD PUGH & WILLIAMS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MITCHELL MCLEOD PUGH & WILLIAMS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MITCHELL MCLEOD PUGH & WILLIAMS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MITCHELL MCLEOD PUGH & WILLIAMS INC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider