SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate

- New Purchases: FREL, EFV, VTEB, IYE, MTUM, SPYV, VNQ, VTV,
- Added Positions: IUSB, ITOT, GSLC, PCY, HYLB, GEM, GSIE, IEFA, IEMG, SPTM, VOO, SPDW, IJH, BNDX, SPEM, PKW, GOVT, BND, BIV, BSV, VEA, EMB, SPAB, IGSB, ESGU, BLV, IVV, VMBS, TIP, VWO, SHY, SCHZ, SCHB, VTI, SPTS, SCHX, SCHF, SCHE, SPIP, IXN, ESGE, VLUE, EFG, SCHP, VUG, HYG, IWB, VB, USRT, VO, PXH, SCHH, VV, SCHO,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, LQD, IJR, MBB, USMV, IHI, MUB, IWM,
- Sold Out: VCSH, SHYG, MDYG, IEF, TLT,
For the details of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigfig+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,854,847 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,889,431 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 996,394 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 2,043,354 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 2,231,530 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15059.85%
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 119,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.928600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15059.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 2,231,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,925,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.868600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,107,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.310200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 397.56%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 167,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SigFig Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs