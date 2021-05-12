SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SigFig Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigfig+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,854,847 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,889,431 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13%
  3. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 996,394 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 2,043,354 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 2,231,530 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15059.85%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 119,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.928600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15059.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 2,231,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,925,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.868600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,107,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.310200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 397.56%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 167,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SigFig Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider