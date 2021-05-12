SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate

New Purchases: FREL, EFV, VTEB, IYE, MTUM, SPYV, VNQ, VTV,

FREL, EFV, VTEB, IYE, MTUM, SPYV, VNQ, VTV, Added Positions: IUSB, ITOT, GSLC, PCY, HYLB, GEM, GSIE, IEFA, IEMG, SPTM, VOO, SPDW, IJH, BNDX, SPEM, PKW, GOVT, BND, BIV, BSV, VEA, EMB, SPAB, IGSB, ESGU, BLV, IVV, VMBS, TIP, VWO, SHY, SCHZ, SCHB, VTI, SPTS, SCHX, SCHF, SCHE, SPIP, IXN, ESGE, VLUE, EFG, SCHP, VUG, HYG, IWB, VB, USRT, VO, PXH, SCHH, VV, SCHO,

IUSB, ITOT, GSLC, PCY, HYLB, GEM, GSIE, IEFA, IEMG, SPTM, VOO, SPDW, IJH, BNDX, SPEM, PKW, GOVT, BND, BIV, BSV, VEA, EMB, SPAB, IGSB, ESGU, BLV, IVV, VMBS, TIP, VWO, SHY, SCHZ, SCHB, VTI, SPTS, SCHX, SCHF, SCHE, SPIP, IXN, ESGE, VLUE, EFG, SCHP, VUG, HYG, IWB, VB, USRT, VO, PXH, SCHH, VV, SCHO, Reduced Positions: AGG, LQD, IJR, MBB, USMV, IHI, MUB, IWM,

AGG, LQD, IJR, MBB, USMV, IHI, MUB, IWM, Sold Out: VCSH, SHYG, MDYG, IEF, TLT,

Investment company SigFig Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SigFig Wealth Management, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SigFig Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sigfig+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,854,847 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,889,431 shares, 13.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.13% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 996,394 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 2,043,354 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.30% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 2,231,530 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15059.85%

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 119,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.928600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $160.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15059.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 2,231,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $27.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,925,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.868600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,107,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $376.310200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 397.56%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 167,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

SigFig Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.