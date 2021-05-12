Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells Merit Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Altabancorp

New Purchases: FHLC, FREL, K, APAM, VTEB, LIT, RIO, FNF, BSCM, NKE, SPYV, NCR, COP, FCX, BABA, ADP,

FHLC, FREL, K, APAM, VTEB, LIT, RIO, FNF, BSCM, NKE, SPYV, NCR, COP, FCX, BABA, ADP, Added Positions: IJH, SCHF, IJJ, IVV, TIP, IVE, SUB, MSFT, IJR, IVW, VWO, MBB, AAPL, IJK, AMZN, FB, VNQ, GS, SNFCA, KO, LMT, TROW, QQQ, GOOGL, ENB, NVDA, TSLA, PYPL, T, D, GIS, SO, PFE, NFLX, IJT, COR, AMGN, DUK, IBM, TMO, QCOM, IJS, MO, ELS, CSCO, CVS, UPS, ADBE, CMP, INTC, GOOG, FBND, JNJ, EMR, JPM, SCHP, ITOT, SPY, BLV, VZ, BSV, NLY, VTI, VB, PFF, RTX, VEU, HAL, RCL, REGN, IWP,

MMSI, USMV, ALTA, SCHD, EFAV, XLK, MINT, AGG, XOM, DAL, BA, EEMV, SPG, EFA, COF, STZ, VCSH, DON, MCD, GPC, IEMG, IEUR, MRK, WFC, TLT, CMCSA, EPP, BND, PTLC, DIS, LOVE, GLD, CRM, ABT, GD, EMB, GOVT, BAC, BLK, SLV, PG, MDT, PAYX, SSO, CVX, FPE, FDIS, SBUX, SKYW, AMAT, HDV, FTEC, VTR, VEA, MA, OTIS, BMY, VTV, DVY, MMM, UNH, HD, COST, PEP, ORCL, Sold Out: XLY, SPLV, EMLP, NEM, ZG, BRK.A, ENPH, ZM, CLNY, TTD, BIB, IGSB, ATEC, IAU, SHV, HSIC, EXPR, QEP,

Investment company Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Merit Medical Systems Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Altabancorp, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $458 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soltis+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 202,123 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.82% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 387,196 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 206,680 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79% Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) - 2,591,892 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,353 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.67%

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.732000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 69,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.928600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.15 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.502000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.82%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 202,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 246.93%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.845900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 177,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 524.03%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.492600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 45,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 69,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.03%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $240.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $20.4 and $23.04, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.