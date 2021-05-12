Logo
Davy Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, GrowGeneration Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Allstate Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Davy Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, GrowGeneration Corp, Waste Management Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Allstate Corp, Xylem Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Davy Asset Management Ltd owns 240 stocks with a total value of $567 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Davy Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davy+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Davy Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,255 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,313 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1169.62%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 108,337 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32%
  4. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 47,580 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.80%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,920 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63%
New Purchase: Mission Produce Inc (AVO)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 171,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 126,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ardagh Group SA. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 91,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $106.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1169.62%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2207.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 7,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 296.80%. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 47,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 191.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 195,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 1962.96%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $139.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 48,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 285.58%. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 36,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 230.49%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 388,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Davy Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

