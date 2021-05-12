Davy Asset Management Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, GrowGeneration Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: AVO, MCFE, ARD, WRK, IP, FBHS, GNTX, IGC, NVS, PRGO, FNV, HUGE, COST, LRN, GNRC, ATGE, FDS, ETSY, BR, LAIX, AMD, LAUR, YQ, GHC, LOW, KMB, CHD, ADSK, OXI1, PRDO,

AVO, MCFE, ARD, WRK, IP, FBHS, GNTX, IGC, NVS, PRGO, FNV, HUGE, COST, LRN, GNRC, ATGE, FDS, ETSY, BR, LAIX, AMD, LAUR, YQ, GHC, LOW, KMB, CHD, ADSK, OXI1, PRDO, Added Positions: GOOGL, SMG, GRWG, WM, GWPH, AMRS, OI, FMC, CRBP, CALM, BYND, CVGW, AGCO, GPK, BLL, BCPC, ARNA, DE, ZYNE, NEOG, LNN, IFF, SXT, JBT, A, RAVN, VMI, ALLE, TEVA, ABBV, LNDC, FTNT, PS, FEYE, MITK, FFIV, GRMN, QLYS, NLOK, VRNS, ATEN, SAIL, CRWD, NTCT, OSPN, VRSN, ZIXI, PFPT, CARA, CYBR, RPD, RDWR, PANW, ZS, CHKP, VHC, MIME, OKTA, TENB, NET, PING, AMZN, CSCO, SPLK, CHGG, NBEV, TUFN, EDU, CVLT, SWI, TAL, BFAM, TNDM, AKAM, MDLZ, YCBD, ST, PAYX, VRNT, LOPE, HSIC, NFLX, TWOU, GOTU, CGNX, CMI, ADBE, CLX, INTC, MAS, NVDA, STRA, MO, HRB, WELL, ISRG, NDAQ, PFE, PG, ROP, SIVB, TER, ATVI, AMGN, AMAT, CHRW, CTSH, EMN, EQIX, EXPD, FAST, GILD, ITW, LRCX, MMC, MTD, PEG, TGT, USB, GWW, MA, ZTS, ANET, ALGN, BBY, EW, EA, LULU,

GOOGL, SMG, GRWG, WM, GWPH, AMRS, OI, FMC, CRBP, CALM, BYND, CVGW, AGCO, GPK, BLL, BCPC, ARNA, DE, ZYNE, NEOG, LNN, IFF, SXT, JBT, A, RAVN, VMI, ALLE, TEVA, ABBV, LNDC, FTNT, PS, FEYE, MITK, FFIV, GRMN, QLYS, NLOK, VRNS, ATEN, SAIL, CRWD, NTCT, OSPN, VRSN, ZIXI, PFPT, CARA, CYBR, RPD, RDWR, PANW, ZS, CHKP, VHC, MIME, OKTA, TENB, NET, PING, AMZN, CSCO, SPLK, CHGG, NBEV, TUFN, EDU, CVLT, SWI, TAL, BFAM, TNDM, AKAM, MDLZ, YCBD, ST, PAYX, VRNT, LOPE, HSIC, NFLX, TWOU, GOTU, CGNX, CMI, ADBE, CLX, INTC, MAS, NVDA, STRA, MO, HRB, WELL, ISRG, NDAQ, PFE, PG, ROP, SIVB, TER, ATVI, AMGN, AMAT, CHRW, CTSH, EMN, EQIX, EXPD, FAST, GILD, ITW, LRCX, MMC, MTD, PEG, TGT, USB, GWW, MA, ZTS, ANET, ALGN, BBY, EW, EA, LULU, Reduced Positions: GOOG, TSM, XYL, FB, IBM, MDT, CDNS, MSCI, BKNG, AAPL, PEP, V, HD, NKE, TJX, MSFT, UPS, ORCL, EL, KO, ICE, BABA, IQV, DIS, SPGI, ANSS, EBAY, PRLB, NTES, TMO, AXP, UNP, TEL, ADP, BLK, CL, HOLX, MMM, ACN, TSCO, BF.B, CFG, DAVA, WEX, STE, PNFP, PPG, SWK,

GOOG, TSM, XYL, FB, IBM, MDT, CDNS, MSCI, BKNG, AAPL, PEP, V, HD, NKE, TJX, MSFT, UPS, ORCL, EL, KO, ICE, BABA, IQV, DIS, SPGI, ANSS, EBAY, PRLB, NTES, TMO, AXP, UNP, TEL, ADP, BLK, CL, HOLX, MMM, ACN, TSCO, BF.B, CFG, DAVA, WEX, STE, PNFP, PPG, SWK, Sold Out: IJT, ALL, LMT, ULTA, BA, CSGP, BDX, ECL, SPG, VIA, PM, COP, HRL, 0AJ,

Investment company Davy Asset Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, GrowGeneration Corp, Waste Management Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Allstate Corp, Xylem Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Davy Asset Management Ltd owns 240 stocks with a total value of $567 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Davy Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davy+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,255 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,313 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1169.62% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 108,337 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32% The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 47,580 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.80% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,920 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63%

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Mission Produce Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 171,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in McAfee Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 126,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ardagh Group SA. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $27.16, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 91,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $46.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 41,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $106.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1169.62%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2207.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 7,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 296.80%. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $232.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 47,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 191.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50. The stock is now traded at around $37.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 195,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 1962.96%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $139.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 48,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 285.58%. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 36,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 230.49%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 388,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.