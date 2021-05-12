Novare Capital Management Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Becton, Dickinson and Co

New Purchases: LMT, BK, RSP, XLF, DNMR, GM, PINS, XLB, FCX, MELI, MMM, IHI, KWEB, WBA, SWKS, XLC, XLE, XLV, SURF, NUV,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Novare Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Bank of America Corp, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Alphabet Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novare Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Novare Capital Management Llc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $801 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 144,228 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 80,348 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 339,746 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,390 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 111,438 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 16,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 127,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2326.26%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 127,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 552.41%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $180.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 36,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 59.04%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 352,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 65.21%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $243.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 47,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 55.32%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 135,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $210.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 32,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Technology. The sale prices were between $66.5 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $75.28.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.