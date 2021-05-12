Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, 10x Genomics Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: TXG, BALY, CARA, OM, ARWR, BILL, BBIO, DIN, BL, PLCE, EDIT, NKTX, SKT, VERI, AIRC, AIV,

Investment company Silvant Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, 10x Genomics Inc, Twilio Inc, Ballys Corp, Cara Therapeutics Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Universal Display Corp, Mercury Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silvant Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Silvant Capital Management LLC owns 334 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 462,941 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 222,424 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,434 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,927 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Facebook Inc (FB) - 58,839 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.94 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.07 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $92.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $77.76. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $292.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $60.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $34.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.08 and $113.62, with an estimated average price of $105.73.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35.