Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, 10x Genomics Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Silvant Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, 10x Genomics Inc, Twilio Inc, Ballys Corp, Cara Therapeutics Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Akamai Technologies Inc, Universal Display Corp, Mercury Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silvant Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Silvant Capital Management LLC owns 334 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silvant Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silvant+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silvant Capital Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 462,941 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 222,424 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,434 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,927 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 58,839 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $134.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Outset Medical Inc (OM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Outset Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.94 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.07 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $92.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $90.47, with an estimated average price of $77.76. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $292.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 49.25%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $60.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC added to a holding in FormFactor Inc by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $34.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Sold Out: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $61.26 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $72.31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87.

Sold Out: ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ESCO Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.08 and $113.62, with an estimated average price of $105.73.

Sold Out: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36.

Sold Out: KB Home (KBH)

Silvant Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35.



