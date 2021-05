Costamare Inc. Announces Offering of Senior Unsecured Bonds on the Athens Exchange

MONACO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (the Company) (NYSE: CMRE) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Costamare Participations Plc (the Issuer), plans to offer in Greece up to 100 million of unsecured bonds (the Bonds) which will be admitted to trading in the category of fixed income securities of the Regulated Market of the Athens Exchange.



The net proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for repayment of indebtedness, vessel acquisitions and working capital purposes.

The Bonds to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any U.S. state or other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or unless pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Bonds, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. In addition, this announcement is not intended as and shall not constitute a public offer or advertisement of securities in Greece or an invitation to make offers to purchase any securities in any EEA Member State within the meaning of Art. 2(d) or 2(k) of the Prospectus Regulation respectively.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the worlds leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 47 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 82 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 582,837 TEU, including one vessel under construction, six secondhand vessels that we have agreed to acquire and three vessels that we have agreed to sell. Five of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York Capital Management by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Companys common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CMRE, CMRE PR B, CMRE PR C, CMRE PR D and CMRE PR E, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as believe, intend, anticipate, estimate, project, forecast, plan, potential, may, should, could and expect and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent the Companys belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Companys control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the

discussion in the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption Risk Factors.

Company Contacts:

Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development

Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: [email protected]