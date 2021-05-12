Gratomic Announces New Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT" or the "Company") ( TSXV:GRAT, Financial)( OTCQX:CBULF, Financial)( FRA:CB82, Financial) announces that Alex Helmel has resigned as an Independent Director on the Company's Board. Helmel is limiting his work with public companies and has already resigned from several other public company Boards to focus on other business endeavours. Daniel Baard, a finance executive with extensive industry experience, will be stepping into the role of Independent Director for Gratomic.

The Company is pleased to welcome Daniel Baard to the Board of Directors. Baard is an operationally oriented finance executive with extensive experience in logistics, contract mining, finance, administration, and public company accounting in diverse industries. He is a strategic leader with proven ability to streamline operations, impact business growth, and enhance profitability through achievements in finance management, cost and internal controls, productivity, and efficiency improvements. Baard is a CPA (Canada) / ACCA (Fellow, UK) who brings business, financial and analytical acumen to resolve complex problems creatively. He has most recently served as the Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") for the Dukathole Group from December 2018 to May of 2021. He has wide-ranging experience as a CEO, COO and CFO, spanning several impressive projects including Loubster Bulk Services and Southern Seas Advisory Group. Baard is an extremely experienced executive with invaluable insight into the essential operations of Gratomic.

Baard has been granted 400,000 stock options exercisable at $1.25 per share for 5 years vesting over a two-year period. His appointment to the Board of Directors is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"It has been a great experience working with Alex and we wish him all the best in his other endeavours. I have known Daniel Baard for 9 years, including the period he spent working on a vein graphite mine in Sri Lanka, and look forward to working with him" said Arno Brand, CEO and President.

"Tomorrow is only an entry in your calendar, today is the day to get things done," said Daniel Baard, Independent Director.

About Gratomic

Gratomicis focused onintroducing an exceptional anode materialtotheglobalElectricVehicleand Energy Storage supply chains.The Companyaims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2021, with further plans to take its Aukam Graphite Project fully solar by 2022. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase forthemicronization,spheronization, and the patented ALD coatingof its Aukam veingraphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano isaglobal leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic LayerDeposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2021.Gratomicplans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagshipAukamGraphite Project.

For more information: visit the website atwww.gratomic.caor contact:

Arno Brand at[email protected]or 416 561-4095

