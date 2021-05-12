National Women's Soccer League and iHeartMedia Kick Off the 2021 Season With First-Ever Live Audio Streaming Coverage of League Games

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

National Women's Soccer League and iHeartMedia Kick Off the 2021 Season With First-Ever Live Audio Streaming Coverage of League Games

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



iHeartMedia today announced a partnership with the National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) that will make live game day play-by-play audio streams available for free on an all new iHeartRadio digital NWSL Radio station during the 2021 season. The station will feature two of the biggest league games each week live, with replay available throughout the week leading up to the next live stream. The exclusive deal marks the first live audio partnership in the NWSLs history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005693/en/



As our league continues to grow and attract new audiences, bringing live game audio to fans around the world represents a major next step for the NWSL, said NWSL Chief Revenue Officer Mitch Poll. This first-of-its-kind partnership with iHeartRadio has everyone around the league excited for what's to come we cant wait to get these game broadcasts underway!



The new station will kick off this Saturday, May 15 with a live audio stream of the NJ/NY Gotham FC against Houston Dash game at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Orlando Pride against Washington Spirit game on Sunday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET. Fans nationwide can tune into NWSL Radio on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app to hear scintillating play-by-play calls featuring the NWSLs best teams and fiercest rivalries as they happen each week. The full slate of matches to be covered on NWSL Radio can be seen below.



Were thrilled to be partnering with the National Womens Soccer League to showcase some of soccers finest players and games to fans everywhere, said Jess Jerrick, EVP of Digital Distribution and Platform Partnerships for iHeartMedia. Its also an honor to provide our platform and promotional power to help elevate the incredibly talented women in professional sports and their representation in the media landscape, and to be a part of a historic moment for the NWSL as the leagues first-ever live streaming audio partner. We cant wait to share a season of high-level competition, amazing goals and rousing in-game action with fans.



The first-ever NWSL Radio will join the iHeartRadio digital platform, which includes the companys fast-growing podcasting business the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio streaming audio app, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the companys digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.



Fans can visit iHeartRadio.com%2Fapps to download iHeartRadio on their favorite device and listen to NWSL Radio anywhere they are.



About The National Womens Soccer League



The National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) is a ten-team Division-I womens professional soccer league featuring national team players from around the world. The clubs are the Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, OL Reign, Racing Louisville FC and Washington Spirit. Based in Chicago, the NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation.



About iHeartMedia, Inc.



iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.



2021 NWSL RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE



DATE





TIME (EST)





HOME





AWAY





PLATFORM





5/15/2021





7:00 PM





NJ/NY Gotham FC





Houston Dash





NWSL Radio





5/16/2021





6:00 PM





Orlando Pride





Washington Spirit





NWSL Radio





5/22/2021





8:00 PM





Chicago Red Stars





NJ/NY Gotham FC





NWSL Radio





5/23/2021





7:00 PM





Houston Dash





Kansas City





NWSL Radio





5/30/2021





3:00 PM





NJ/NY Gotham FC





Portland Thorns FC





NWSL Radio





5/30/2021





7:00 PM





OL Reign





Washington Spirit





NWSL Radio





6/5/2021





3:00 PM





Chicago Red Stars





NC Courage





NWSL Radio





6/6/2021





5:00 PM





Washington Spirit





Orlando Pride





NWSL Radio





6/20/2021





3:00 PM





Racing Louisville FC





Houston Dash





NWSL Radio





6/20/2021





6:00 PM





Orlando Pride





NJ/NY Gotham FC





NWSL Radio





6/26/2021





4:00 PM





OL Reign





NJ/NY Gotham FC





NWSL Radio





6/26/2021





7:00 PM





NC Courage





Portland Thorns FC





NWSL Radio





7/3/2021





7:30 PM





Racing Louisville FC





Portland Thorns FC





NWSL Radio





7/4/2021





6:00 PM





Orlando Pride





NC Courage





NWSL Radio





7/10/2021





7:00 PM





Washington Spirit





NC Courage





NWSL Radio





7/11/2021





3:00 PM





Portland Thorns FC





NJ/NY Gotham FC





NWSL Radio





7/17/2021





7:00 PM





NC Courage





Houston Dash





NWSL Radio





7/18/2021





6:00 PM





Chicago Red Stars





OL Reign





NWSL Radio





7/24/2021





8:30 PM





Houston Dash





Portland Thorns FC





NWSL Radio





7/25/2021





3:00 PM





Racing Louisville FC





Washington Spirit





NWSL Radio





7/31/2021





7:00 PM





NC Courage





Orlando Pride





NWSL Radio





8/1/2021





3:00 PM





Portland Thorns FC





Kansas City





NWSL Radio





8/7/2021





7:00 PM





NJ/NY Gotham FC





NC Courage





NWSL Radio





8/8/2021





3:00 PM





Racing Louisville FC





Kansas City





NWSL Radio





8/14/2021





8:00 PM





Kansas City





OL Reign





NWSL Radio





8/15/2021





5:00 PM





NJ/NY Gotham FC





Racing Louisville FC





NWSL Radio





8/18/2021





7:30 PM





Racing Louisville FC





Chicago Red Stars





NWSL Radio





8/21/2021





10:00 PM





OL Reign





NJ/NY Gotham FC





NWSL Radio





8/29/2021





5:00 PM





Washington Spirit





NC Courage





NWSL Radio





8/29/2021





7:00 PM





Houston Dash





Racing Louisville FC





NWSL Radio





9/4/2021





7:00 PM





NJ/NY Gotham FC





Chicago Red Stars





NWSL Radio





9/4/2021





10:30 PM





Portland Thorns FC





Washington Spirit





NWSL Radio





9/11/2021





7:00 PM





Orlando Pride





Racing Louisville FC





NWSL Radio





9/12/2021





5:00 PM





Washington Spirit





OL Reign





NWSL Radio





9/25/2021





3:00 PM





NJ/NY Gotham FC





NC Courage





NWSL Radio





9/25/2021





8:00 PM





Chicago Red Stars





Portland Thorns FC





NWSL Radio





10/1/2021





7:00 PM





NC Courage





Washington Spirit





NWSL Radio





10/2/2021





10:00 PM





Portland Thorns FC





OL Reign





NWSL Radio





10/9/2021





8:30 PM





Houston Dash





NC Courage





NWSL Radio





10/10/2021





7:00 PM





OL Reign





Chicago Red Stars





NWSL Radio





10/16/2021





7:30 PM





Racing Louisville FC





Orlando Pride





NWSL Radio





10/16/2021





10:00 PM





OL Reign





Washington Spirit





NWSL Radio





10/30/2021





8:00 PM





Kansas City





OL Reign





NWSL Radio





10/31/2021





2:00 PM





NJ/NY Gotham FC





Racing Louisville FC





TBD





10/31/2021





2:00 PM





Washington Spirit





Houston Dash





TBD







View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005693/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)