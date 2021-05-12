National Women's Soccer League and iHeartMedia Kick Off the 2021 Season With First-Ever Live Audio Streaming Coverage of League Games





iHeartMedia today announced a partnership with the National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) that will make live game day play-by-play audio streams available for free on an all new iHeartRadio digital NWSL Radio station during the 2021 season. The station will feature two of the biggest league games each week live, with replay available throughout the week leading up to the next live stream. The exclusive deal marks the first live audio partnership in the NWSLs history.





As our league continues to grow and attract new audiences, bringing live game audio to fans around the world represents a major next step for the NWSL, said NWSL Chief Revenue Officer Mitch Poll. This first-of-its-kind partnership with iHeartRadio has everyone around the league excited for what's to come we cant wait to get these game broadcasts underway!









The new station will kick off this Saturday, May 15 with a live audio stream of the NJ/NY Gotham FC against Houston Dash game at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Orlando Pride against Washington Spirit game on Sunday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET. Fans nationwide can tune into NWSL Radio on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app to hear scintillating play-by-play calls featuring the NWSLs best teams and fiercest rivalries as they happen each week. The full slate of matches to be covered on NWSL Radio can be seen below.









Were thrilled to be partnering with the National Womens Soccer League to showcase some of soccers finest players and games to fans everywhere, said Jess Jerrick, EVP of Digital Distribution and Platform Partnerships for iHeartMedia. Its also an honor to provide our platform and promotional power to help elevate the incredibly talented women in professional sports and their representation in the media landscape, and to be a part of a historic moment for the NWSL as the leagues first-ever live streaming audio partner. We cant wait to share a season of high-level competition, amazing goals and rousing in-game action with fans.









The first-ever NWSL Radio will join the iHeartRadio digital platform, which includes the companys fast-growing podcasting business the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio streaming audio app, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the companys digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.









Fans can visit iHeartRadio.com%2Fapps to download iHeartRadio on their favorite device and listen to NWSL Radio anywhere they are.









About The National Womens Soccer League









The National Womens Soccer League (NWSL) is a ten-team Division-I womens professional soccer league featuring national team players from around the world. The clubs are the Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, OL Reign, Racing Louisville FC and Washington Spirit. Based in Chicago, the NWSL is supported by the Canadian Soccer Association and the United States Soccer Federation.









About iHeartMedia, Inc.









iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.









2021 NWSL RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE









DATE











TIME (EST)











HOME











AWAY











PLATFORM











5/15/2021











7:00 PM











NJ/NY Gotham FC











Houston Dash











NWSL Radio











5/16/2021











6:00 PM











Orlando Pride











Washington Spirit











NWSL Radio











5/22/2021











8:00 PM











Chicago Red Stars











NJ/NY Gotham FC











NWSL Radio











5/23/2021











7:00 PM











Houston Dash











Kansas City











NWSL Radio











5/30/2021











3:00 PM











NJ/NY Gotham FC











Portland Thorns FC











NWSL Radio











5/30/2021











7:00 PM











OL Reign











Washington Spirit











NWSL Radio











6/5/2021











3:00 PM











Chicago Red Stars











NC Courage











NWSL Radio











6/6/2021











5:00 PM











Washington Spirit











Orlando Pride











NWSL Radio











6/20/2021











3:00 PM











Racing Louisville FC











Houston Dash











NWSL Radio











6/20/2021











6:00 PM











Orlando Pride











NJ/NY Gotham FC











NWSL Radio











6/26/2021











4:00 PM











OL Reign











NJ/NY Gotham FC











NWSL Radio











6/26/2021











7:00 PM











NC Courage











Portland Thorns FC











NWSL Radio











7/3/2021











7:30 PM











Racing Louisville FC











Portland Thorns FC











NWSL Radio











7/4/2021











6:00 PM











Orlando Pride











NC Courage











NWSL Radio











7/10/2021











7:00 PM











Washington Spirit











NC Courage











NWSL Radio











7/11/2021











3:00 PM











Portland Thorns FC











NJ/NY Gotham FC











NWSL Radio











7/17/2021











7:00 PM











NC Courage











Houston Dash











NWSL Radio











7/18/2021











6:00 PM











Chicago Red Stars











OL Reign











NWSL Radio











7/24/2021











8:30 PM











Houston Dash











Portland Thorns FC











NWSL Radio











7/25/2021











3:00 PM











Racing Louisville FC











Washington Spirit











NWSL Radio











7/31/2021











7:00 PM











NC Courage











Orlando Pride











NWSL Radio











8/1/2021











3:00 PM











Portland Thorns FC











Kansas City











NWSL Radio











8/7/2021











7:00 PM











NJ/NY Gotham FC











NC Courage











NWSL Radio











8/8/2021











3:00 PM











Racing Louisville FC











Kansas City











NWSL Radio











8/14/2021











8:00 PM











Kansas City











OL Reign











NWSL Radio











8/15/2021











5:00 PM











NJ/NY Gotham FC











Racing Louisville FC











NWSL Radio











8/18/2021











7:30 PM











Racing Louisville FC











Chicago Red Stars











NWSL Radio











8/21/2021











10:00 PM











OL Reign











NJ/NY Gotham FC











NWSL Radio











8/29/2021











5:00 PM











Washington Spirit











NC Courage











NWSL Radio











8/29/2021











7:00 PM











Houston Dash











Racing Louisville FC











NWSL Radio











9/4/2021











7:00 PM











NJ/NY Gotham FC











Chicago Red Stars











NWSL Radio











9/4/2021











10:30 PM











Portland Thorns FC











Washington Spirit











NWSL Radio











9/11/2021











7:00 PM











Orlando Pride











Racing Louisville FC











NWSL Radio











9/12/2021











5:00 PM











Washington Spirit











OL Reign











NWSL Radio











9/25/2021











3:00 PM











NJ/NY Gotham FC











NC Courage











NWSL Radio











9/25/2021











8:00 PM











Chicago Red Stars











Portland Thorns FC











NWSL Radio











10/1/2021











7:00 PM











NC Courage











Washington Spirit











NWSL Radio











10/2/2021











10:00 PM











Portland Thorns FC











OL Reign











NWSL Radio











10/9/2021











8:30 PM











Houston Dash











NC Courage











NWSL Radio











10/10/2021











7:00 PM











OL Reign











Chicago Red Stars











NWSL Radio











10/16/2021











7:30 PM











Racing Louisville FC











Orlando Pride











NWSL Radio











10/16/2021











10:00 PM











OL Reign











Washington Spirit











NWSL Radio











10/30/2021











8:00 PM











Kansas City











OL Reign











NWSL Radio











10/31/2021











2:00 PM











NJ/NY Gotham FC











Racing Louisville FC











TBD











10/31/2021











2:00 PM











Washington Spirit











Houston Dash











TBD



















View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005693/en/