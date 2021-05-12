ePlay Digital and Nstamall Announce Exclusive Cross-Marketing Partnership

New partnership creates virtual goods for in-app and NFT sales from Limited Edition Nstamall Product Drops with the world's top mega-influencers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with NstaMall to create digital products, virtual goods, and digital wearables revenue from upcoming Nstamall Limited Edition product releases with some of the world's largest influencers. The partnership will cross-promote upcoming releases, or drops, of physical product on Nstamall and digital product in ePlay Digital's games and worlds.

"Each Nstamall Limited Edition Drop from our mega-influencer partners brings brand new styles and products to fans," says Ray Brown, Founder and CEO of Nstamall. "Working with ePlay allows those fans to expand their world from the physical to the virtual and gives access to new digital revenue streams."





Nstamall offers live Limited Edition Drops with the world's top mega-influencers. The company bills itself as a modern day QVC. Nstamall combines live shopping, interviews & performances from favorite influencers and celebrities. Nstamall users can instantly buy items curated just for your style, engage and leave comments for the curators, and get rewarded while spending time shopping. In the deal with ePlay, exclusive digital versions of product drops will be available for purchase across ePlay's 10+ mobile games and worlds.

"In-app purchases and marketplaces are increasingly driving the future of the gaming industry," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "We are thrilled to be working with Nstamall and its partners to bring technical interoperability and new revenues in the intersections of physical, virtual, online marketplaces, currencies, interactivity and engagement."

The partnership between ePlay and Nstamall connects the two multi-billion dollar industries of e-commerce and virtual goods at its source. The connection of influencers to followers on Nstamall, social media, and gaming further develops entertainment franchises, creating blockbusters through e-commerce and interactivity. Once the exclusive opportunity of major movie studios and television networks, now influencers can engage with audiences across mediums with a focus on building long-lasting entertainment franchises through the artful and well-planned use of multiple-media platforms. The new partnership is facilitated by ThreeD Capital in their recognition of the power of influencers and disruptive technologies.

"The products we purchase are influenced directly by the types of people Nstamall features - the mega-influencers and sometimes very niche influencers," says Sheldon Inwentash of ThreeD Capital. "Bringing the physical and virtual worlds together to engage through gaming, esports, social media, and commerce is exactly what Nstamall and ePlay Digital deliver."

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

About Nstallmall

Nstamall has built a simple-to-use platform that combines live shopping, interviews & performances from your favorite influencers and celebrities. The new way to interact and shop. Live Limited Edition Drops with the world's top mega-influencers. A modern day QVC.

