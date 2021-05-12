Henry Schein Commits to Advance ESG Stewardship

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Henry Schein Commits to Advance ESG Stewardship

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the worlds largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today a series of efforts to further advance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and to reaffirm its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. As outlined in the Companys 2020 Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, titled Resilience for a Healthier World and published today, the Companys ESG strategy includes enhancing health equity and access to care, expanding ESG disclosures, and taking action to address the climate crisis.



By the end of 2022, Henry Schein plans to report progress in accordance with the standards of each of the Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. In addition, the Company is enhancing its disclosures on climate risks and opportunities according to recommendations made by The Financial Stability Boards Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures and exploring a pathway to setting a Science-Based Target.



For more than 30 years, Henry Schein has continued to support the five constituents that make up the Companys Mosaic of Success Customers, Suppliers, Team Schein Members, Shareholders, and Society at Large. This years report, as detailed below, represents another milestone in the Companys commitment to the Mosaic of Success.



Among other work highlighted in the report, Henry Schein is committed to the following actions for accelerating ESG stewardship:





  • Aspiring to be carbon neutral in its supply chain emissions by the year 2050, if not sooner. In 2021, Henry Schein will focus on baselining its distribution and transportation metrics in key markets in North America, Europe, and Australia;





  • Aiming to donate at least $50 million in cash and product through Henry Schein Cares and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc. by 2025 to advance health equity;





  • Enhancing in 2021 an individual D&I goal tied to Henry Scheins annual performance incentive program (i.e., cash bonus plan) for the senior managers in the Company (Directors, Vice Presidents, and Members of the Executive Management Committee);





  • Contributing as a member to the World Economic Forums Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics initiative, which seeks to improve ways companies measure and demonstrate their performance against ESG indicators and to enable positive contribution towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; and





  • Committing to an all-electric operations lift truck eet in its U.S. distribution centers by 2025.





Even as we tackled the unprecedented challenges created by the pandemic, we continued to accelerate progress along our ESG journey. We deepened our sustainability efforts by formalizing our policies, setting goals and targets for our ESG ambitions, and making steady and measurable progress toward these goals throughout the year, said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. Our resilience in the face of the current crisis is a testament to the spirit of Team Schein and the strength of our long-term purpose-driven stakeholder model of engagement. We will continue to champion our socially responsible and sustainable approach to business as we do our part in building a healthier, more inclusive, and more prosperous future for all.



The 2020 Sustainability and CSR report underscores the values instilled at the Companys founding 89 years ago and highlights how Henry Schein gives back to the professions and communities it serves. The Company is committed to addressing its own environmental impact, engaging with investors in its business practices, providing its TSMs with a healthy, safe, and inclusive workplace, and contributing to health equity.



To learn more about Henry Scheins ESG efforts and to view the full 2020 Sustainability and CSR report, please visit www.henryschein.com%2Fcorporatecitizenship.



About Henry Schein, Inc.



Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 20,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental and medical laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.



Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.



A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.



For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, Instagram.com%2FHenrySchein, and Twitter.com%2FHenrySchein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005713/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)