Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Enters Pilot Program with Government of Bermuda

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") ("WHSI") (OTC PINK:WHSI), is pleased to announce that it is participating in, and has begun to ship product to a pilot program, with the Government of Bermuda, which will sell it's iHelp Devices through a local dealer network to further grow it's business in the country.

The Ministry of Social Development and Seniors has launched this pilot program with the Disability Center of Bermuda (DCOB) which is investing in Care Safety and Security (ICSS) to provide GPS "Life Safety Devices" at a reduced cost for seniors with Dementia, Alzheimer's and persons with disabilities.

https://www.gov.bm/articles/pilot-programme-provides-safety-devices-seniors-and-persons-disabilities

About Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

Wearable Health Solutions is a manufacturer of personal security and/or personal emergency response systems (PERS) or medical alarm devices. Our products are designed, marketed and sold to dealers of hospitals, home healthcare, and home security, as well as for lone worker initiatives so employees that work alone or in isolation can summon assistance if their health or safety is threatened.

The Company is implementing a new product called the iHelp MAX. This device is a cellular medical alert system that operates on a 4G network. The iHelp MAX device showcases features and functionalities such as fall detection and geo-fencing (the ability to pre-set an area and alert loved ones if the device user enters or leaves a pre-determined area). The iHelp Max 4G will be telehealth ready and will plug into multiple devices to enable remote monitoring and data collection of essential vital signs and bio-sensors in real-time and with historical references via Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi technology. WHSI is considering several wearable technologies (body mounted sensors that monitor and transmit biological data for healthcare purposes) as potential partners in this endeavor.

Our Management Team has over 30 years total experience in the business. With our experience in the industry and our innovative technology, WHSI is positioned as a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of wearable health devices, services and health data transmission.

www.wearablehealthsolutions.com

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Contact:

Wearable Health Solutions Inc.
2300 Yonge St. Suite 1600
Toronto, ONT M4P1E4
Canada
www.WearableHealthSolutions.com
855-226-4827
[email protected]

SOURCE: Wearable Health Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646709/Wearable-Health-Solutions-Inc-Enters-Pilot-Program-with-Government-of-Bermuda

