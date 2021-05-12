Water Technologies International, Inc. Commences Big Box Home Improvement Pro Services & Sales Program for Residential & Business RO Systems

The Company was Chosen to Sell Through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Water Zone, Inc., through an Exclusive Reverse Osmosis Products Agreement Beginning with 6 Florida Home Improvement Stores on the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC Markets Pink Sheets: WTII - News) the leader in atmospheric water generator production, technology, and design and in water treatment, announced today, that its wholly owned subsidiary, Water Zone, Inc., has commenced a sales agreement with, AO Smith, a manufacturer of a whole house reverse osmosis systems to be sold through Lowes. Lowe's Pro Services has chosen Water Zone to provide the expertise in sales and service for its customers. Water Zone will be given customer leads, then go to the home or business and test the water. Water Zone will then offer and install the AO Smith water treatment equipment to provide clean water. The rollout has begun in 6 stores on the Treasure Coast and in the Palm Beaches of Florida. The agreement could expand to more stores as Lowes ramps up product inventory, sales & marketing displays, and continues to train additional staff. The RO system can produce 1,200 gallons of clean water a day and can be expanded for larger clean water needs. Florida has experienced growth throughout the entire State due to the pandemic. Commercial & Residential water needs continue to grow in Florida as the population expands.

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "I am excited about this opportunity with Lowe's Pro Services group! A.O. Smith has a great product that produces clean drinking water for your whole house or business. We have already been getting leads from Lowe's. and to have this exclusive product deal and combined with the Lowe's store traffic directed to us for their clean water needs, gives us a big advantage. I see us gaining additional residential and commercial business by introducing Water Zone for the customer's clean water needs. This should increase and diversify our revenue growth."

Water Technologies International, Inc. has evolved as a "Pure Water Play". The Company has technology and patents for atmospheric water generation, water filtration, designed mainly for drinking water, water for agriculture, and a full line or waste water treatment solutions. The Company sees continued growth in its ultra-pure DI water. With the completion of the acquisition of Water Zone, the Company is providing commercial and industrial wastewater solutions to its clients daily. The Company feels it is important to update the shareholders on the Company's developments as it strives to improve the existing Patented technology and drive sales in Florida and on a Global basis.

A video showing the proof of concept prototype is available at the company's website, www.gr8water.net

For a direct link to a copy of the company's product information "Slick Sheets" visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/product-slick-sheets .

About the Company Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USTPO. It has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations for Water Technologies Intl., Inc.

William S Tudor, CEO

561-841-6024

SOURCE: Water Technologies International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: