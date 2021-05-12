Logo
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Engages First Apex International for Investor and Shareholder Communications Services

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc. ("MHHC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MHHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of First Apex International (FAI), a leading capital markets advisory and investor relations firm, to manage MHHC's investor and corporate awareness in the United States.

First Apex International will work with management to strategically implement an investor relations and capital markets strategy centered around increasing the Company's visibility throughout the investment community, highlighting MHHC's business transformation and describing the Company's expansion plans.

Frank Hawley, CEO of MHHC Enterprises Inc., noted, "We look forward to working closely with FAI's team to more proactively communicate our story in what we hope be a pivotal year for the Company. Our team is committed to maximizing value for our current shareholders, while simultaneously enhancing our visibility and broadening our shareholder base."

FAI's team has a longstanding reputation as a distinguished investor relations firm. The firm combines strategic consulting, capital markets intelligence, investor targeting, and corporate governance guidance, ensuring its clients are provided with the optimal investor relations strategy to interact with the investment community as effectively as possible. For more information please visit www.firstapexinternational.com.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused around its core businesses: Warranty and Services and Reinsurance. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. MHHC is a leader in call center "on-shoring" by creating jobs in the United States for professional phone representatives - both sales and customer service employees. Our call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

Follow MHHC Enterprises on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MhhcEnterprises

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward- looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations:
First Apex International
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: MHHC Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646721/MHHC-Enterprises-Inc-Engages-First-Apex-International-for-Investor-and-Shareholder-Communications-Services

