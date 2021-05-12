Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Launch of New Website

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) announced the launch of its redesigned website, the address remains www.purecyclewater.com.

Our newly designed website is more informational, dynamic, and user-friendly allowing visitors to easily locate valuable information regarding our water and land development businesses, current projects, important announcements, corporate milestones, our valuable staff and board members, and of course the most current financial information and presentations.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of our redesigned website which provides an incredible amount of information for our customers, investors, or anyone looking to learn more about Pure Cycle Corporation," commented Mark Harding, President of Pure Cycle. "As Pure Cycle grows, we strive to provide more informative and timely information to our customers, shareholders and potential shareholders to ensure they have access to easy-to-use tools keeping them informed about everything we do that benefits them." continued Mr. Harding.

The website will be updated on a regular basis and visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for emails and investor alerts.

Additionally, there is a new publicly traded company called PureCycle Technologies who is using PureCycle in its branding and online presence. They are traded on NASDAQ as well under the symbol PCT. This is regrettable and this company has no affiliation or connection to our Pure Cycle Corporation (traded under the symbol PCYO) and our more than 30 years of building value for shareholders through our water and land development businesses.

Company Information

Pure Cycle is a diversified water resource and land development company. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider which also develops land we own into master planned communities, to which we will continue to provide water and wastewater services as well as operate long-term build-to-rent properties.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com , or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at [email protected], and be sure to follow us on twitter at @purecyclecorp.

