BV Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the parent company of BayVanguard Bank, announced today that at its annual meeting of stockholders held on Thursday, May 6, 20121, Joseph S. Galli, Kim C. Lidell and Timothy L. Prindle were elected as directors to serve three-year terms, which will expire in 2024. Stockholders also voted to approve the BV Financial, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan as described in the Proxy Statement. The Equity Plan has also received the approval of the Federal Reserve Bank. Stockholders also ratified the appointment of Rowles & Company, LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

About BV Financial, Inc.

BV Financial, Inc. (OTC Pink: BVFL) is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with sixteen other branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". In general, forward-looking statements usually use words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting BV Financial's operations, pricing, products and services and. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646762/BV-Financial-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Meeting

