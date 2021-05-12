Logo
Northern Data Increases Exahash Under Management and Participates in Gainful Profit Share Agreement with Digihost Technology Inc.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Northern Data AG (XETRA:NB2), ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) a leading infrastructure supplier for Bitcoin mining and other HPC infrastructure solutions, signs Digihost Technology Inc. (TSXV: DGHI), a Canadian growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining, as a new crypto client. The transaction also comprises the sale of high-performance digital mining machines to Digihost Technology Inc. Northern Data anticipates the initial shipment of Miners to be deployed in Q3 2021. The additional deployment will accelerate achieving Northern Data's 2021 goal of reaching a combined global hashrate under management of more than 6%.

Northern Data will use company-owned proprietary pre-manufactured performance-optimized mobile data centers fueled by renewable natural gas to be located at the Digihost's company-owned facilities to provide hosting services to Digihost in terms of installing and hosting the Miners. The companies are already in discussions about upsizing the contract up to at least 2.5 Exahashes for 2022. Under the terms of the hosting agreement and based on the current price of BTC, Northern Data will participate in the mid-single-digit EUR million range of operating profit per month from gainful profit share agreements.

Northern-Data-CEO Aroosh Thillainathan comments: "We are very pleased to have signed an attractive agreement with our new hosting client Digihost. Today's signing not only reflects that we are delivering on our roadmap, reaching milestones with our holistic offering in the crypto space. It also shows that we leverage on our reliable access to supply levels with value-accretive business partnerships."

About Northern Data:
Northern Data AG develops and operates global infrastructure solutions in the field of High-Performance Computing (HPC). With its customer-specific solutions, the company provides the infrastructure for various HPC applications in areas such as bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data analytics, IoT or rendering. The internationally active is today a leading provider of HPC solutions worldwide. Northern Data offers its HPC solutions both in large, stationary data centers and in mobile high-tech data centers that can be set up at any location worldwide. The company combines self-developed software and hardware with intelligent concepts for a sustainable energy supply. The Northern Data group currently employs around 200 people.

Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: [email protected]de
Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

SOURCE: Northern Bitcoin AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646729/Northern-Data-Increases-Exahash-Under-Management-and-Participates-in-Gainful-Profit-Share-Agreement-with-Digihost-Technology-Inc

