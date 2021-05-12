Cinedigm Expands Streaming Footprint by Adding Genre Centric Ad-Supported Channels to Allen Media Groups's Local Now

Four New Channels Launching on Local Now are Film Detective, Lonestar, Bloody Disgusting TV and Whistle TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that they will be adding 4 new streaming channels to Allen Media Group's Local Now. The Film Detective, Lonestar, Bloody Disgusting and Whistle TV will be joining other Cinedigm channels currently available on Local Now including, Dove Channel, Gametoon, FashionBox, CONtv, CONtv Anime, Comedy Dynamics and BAMBU. Focusing on enthusiast audiences of Horror, Westerns, Sports and Classic Cinema, Cinedigm seeks to unveil its extensive library of premium content to a new audience with the introduction of their newest channels on Local Now.

The Film Detective, a top source for digitally remastered content, features comedy classics such as The Jerry Lewis Show and The Carol Burnett Show, as well ascinematic masterpieces such as The Private Life of Henry VIII and A Star is Born. The Film Detective has a catalog of nearly 13,000 film and television episodes.

Lonestar provides viewers a look back into the golden age of Hollywood, with a network devoted to classic westerns. With hundreds of hours of premiere content, the likes of John Wayne and Gene Autry ride into the sunset in films like Blue Steel, McLintock! and Angel and the Badman. In addition, iconic programs like Bonanza, The Lone Ranger and The Roy Rogers Showtransport viewers back to a simpler time.

Bloody Disgusting TV, a new horror focused channel from the top destination and authority (Bloody Disgusting) on all-things horror, has celebrated cult favorites, original series, and exclusive content like V/H/S and The Zombie King. It features a library of 450 Horror films and 160+ hours of originally produced episode and feature film content annually, with new content premiering weekly. Started last Halloween, the channel has a dedicated and rabid fan base, with 20 million unique users and 40 million views.

Whistle TV is an ad-supported network with more than 1,500 hours of content from niche sports programming to inspirational movies and documentaries. With partners like the NCAA and Red Bull, the channel has access to unique sports and entertainment programing as well as originals like No Days Off, The Modern Game and Destination Team USA.

As Local Now continues to expand both its national reach and the power of its localized, in-depth programming, the Local Now user experience is being elevated as additional real-time information and original programming from top-tier channel partners are integrated within the app and its VOD streaming capabilities.

"Cinedigm is passionate about Movies and TV, and we want to share that passion with streaming enthusiasts all over the world," said Daniel Schneider, Senior Vice President of Revenue at Cinedigm. "We are thrilled to make Cinedigm's suite of networks available on Local Now. With a strong line-up of channels, fans will be able to enjoy their favorite genres while discovering new films and series."

"Whether you're in the mood for laugher, feeling nostalgic, or just looking for a good scare, Local Now is the prime platform that brings viewers some of the most extensive and exciting channels in the streaming space - at no cost," said Michael Senzon, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Local Now. "We're excited to expand our footprint through this new partnership with Cinedigm and give audiences the very best that the Horror, Westerns, Sports, and Classic Cinema genres have to offer."

Local Now currently serves a diverse audience, reaching more than 225 markets across the nation. With this latest partnership, the platform continues to improve by providing more entertainment content in addition to its timely local news, weather updates, lifestyle and films for viewers who have cut the cord and transitioned to non-traditional television consumption.

Local Now features The Weather Channel's advanced weather reporting technology along with a roster of top content partners, including Reuters, Associated Press, Thrillist, Curbed, Yelp, Cheddar, Vox and more. Local Now is available across a portfolio of OTT, CTV, mobile, and TV platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xumo, MobiTV, fuboTV, Plex, DISH, Altice, Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, iOS, Android, Vizio, Samsung (Tizen) and web/mobile web.

Cinedigm continues to be a home for a diverse mix of enthusiast content all focused around a core mission of entertaining the world through a portfolio of fan-centric destinations. An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love.

About Local Now

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of local and national news, superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com

About Cinedigm

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

