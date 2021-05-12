DrivrzXchange Partners with Acertus To Provide Vehicle Delivery and Pickup Directly to Buyers & Sellers In North America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / Powerband ( TSXV:PBX, Financial) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA)("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its auction division, DrivrzXchange, has reached an agreement with North American automotive logistics and services company, ACERTUS, to facilitate the pickup and delivery of all cars bought and sold on DrivrzXchange.

Under the agreement, ACERTUS will pick up vehicles acquired or sold on DrivrzXchange, the virtual auction solution of DRIVRZ and deliver them directly to the purchasers' destination, anywhere within the United States. The same service will also be available to automotive dealers who use DrivrzXchange, a key component of PowerBand's DRIVRZ suite of solutions.

"ACERTUS is excited to partner with the PowerBand team," said Trent Broberg, ACERTUS Chief Executive Officer. "We not only share the same vision of simplifying and streamlining automotive logistics through powerful technology solutions but have a strong desire to help move inventory faster particularly at a time when buyers and sellers need it the most."

Broberg added: "This collaboration builds upon several other recent efforts in our digital transformation journey to enable more automotive sellers with the ability to offer a seamless home delivery experience, which is timely given shifts in customer needs and expectations during this unprecedented time. ACERTUS logistics as a service platform has a unique ability to deliver and help redefine the automotive retail experience."

DrivrzXchange is an easy to use, transparent and safe platform created to assist consumers with selling or buying a vehicle, either by short duration auction or 14-day listing with a Buy it Now price. DrivrzXchange is currently being piloted in Northwest Arkansas. It will be strategically rolled out across the United States in the months ahead.

"This is another important addition to DrivrzXchange, this partnership let's DrivrzXchange expand across the U.S. with facilitating locations in all 50 states," said Darrin Swenson, Chief Operating Officer of PowerBand and D2D Auto Auction LLC ("D2D"), which is co-owned by PowerBand and Arkansas-based financier Bryan Hunt, Director of J.B Hunt Transport, in a fifty-fifty partnership.

Through this strategic partnership, ACERTUS will serve as a fast, reliable transport solutions provider connecting DrivrzXchange users to a network of pre-approved, carefully vetted carriers representing 20,000 trucks and more than 1,000 drive-away drivers across North America. ACERTUS offers a full suite of automotive logistics services, including vehicle transport, title and registration, vehicle storage, care and maintenance, compliance and has nearly 25 years of vehicle home delivery experience. Pick-up and delivery services are expected to begin July 15th.

Jon Lamb, President of PowerBand's US operation and CEO of Drivrz Financial said: "The ACERTUS motto is relentless drive to deliver', which fits right into the DRIVRZ philosophy of putting the online customer and automotive dealer first. We will make transactions easier with seamless delivery and pickup of cars and trucks with Acertus."

Added PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings: "We see first mile pickup and last mile delivery as a vital component of the DRIVRZ suite of services. With ACERTUS on our side, this will include seamless pickup and delivery of any vehicle for consumers or automotive dealers who use DrivrzXchange, or any of our DRIVRZ solutions."

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About ACERTUS

ACERTUS is an automotive logistics as a service platform. We believe in enhancing our customers' experience by providing custom, end-to-end solutions throughout the lifecycle of a vehicle including vehicle transport, title and registration, vehicle storage, care and maintenance, final mile delivery and compliance services. Our people, process, innovative technology, and relentless drive to deliver are just some of the reasons we made Inc. Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for 2 years in a row. For more information, call 855-ACERTUS (855-223-7887) or visit www.ACERTUSdelivers.com.

