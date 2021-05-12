Barclays Appoints Tim Devine as Co-Head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) M&A

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Barclays Appoints Tim Devine as Co-Head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) M&A

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Barclays announces the appointment of Tim Devine as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Financial Institutions Group (FIG) M&A. Mr. Devine will be based in Chicago, and will report to Tim Main, Global Head of FIG Banking, and Larry Hamdan, Head of M&A Americas.



Mr. Devine joins Barclays with over twenty-five years of experience in investment banking, most recently as Head of Specialty Finance in the Americas within FIG Banking at Credit Suisse. Prior to joining Credit Suisse in 2011, Mr. Devine was a Managing Director and founding member of the FIG team in Citadels investment bank, where he worked until 2009. Mr. Devine started his banking career in 1996 at Salomon Brothers, which ultimately became part of Citigroup. During his thirteen years at Citigroup and its predecessor institutions, Mr. Devines primary focus was on the Insurance sector and specialty finance.



Mr. Devine has led the origination and execution of a number of high-profile transactions during his career. These include advising Ocwen in connection with Oaktrees $250mm holding company investment and $212mm investment in a limited partnership to invest in mortgage servicing rights, advising American Capital on its $4.1bn sale to Ares Capital and related entities, advising PHH Corporation on its sale of assets to four counterparties and ultimate holding company sale to Ocwen, performing the role of lead bookrunner on a $3.5bn common equity and mandatory convertible raise for SLM Corporation, and advising a Cerberus-led consortium on its $7.1bn acquisition of 51% of GMAC from General Motors.



Tim is an outstanding addition to our team, and his partnership will ensure that we continue to build upon the already strong momentum in our Financial Institutions Group, said Tim Main, Global Head of FIG Banking at Barclays. His proven leadership capabilities and extensive experience will further enhance our abilities to provide best in class strategic advice and execution.



Tims extensive transactional expertise, long-established relationships, and deep sector knowledge will generate considerable value for our clients, added Gary Posternack, Global Head of M&A at Barclays. His appointment is further evidence of our commitment to operating a top-tier FIG M&A franchise.



Mr. Devine will start at Barclays in August 2021. His appointment follows that of Alex Lynch as Chairman of Banking within Barclays Investment Bank in May of last year, the appointment of Gautam Chawla as Vice Chairman in FIG Banking in June, and the appointment of Craig Stine as Vice Chairman in Global FIG Banking in July 2020.



Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website www.barclays.com. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005786/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)