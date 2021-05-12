Logo
Mr. Cooper Group Hires New Chief Diversity Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Mr.+Cooper+Group+Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today the hiring of Leonard McLaughlin as its new Chief Diversity Officer. McLaughlin brings more than 15 years of experience leading diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies to foster inclusive and equitable environments for organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005797/en/

Leonard McLaughlin, Chief Diversity Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leonard McLaughlin, Chief Diversity Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)



In this new role for the company, McLaughlin will spearhead Mr. Cooper Groups ongoing efforts to attract, retain and grow diverse talent and drive DEI strategies that enhance the employee experience and ensure inclusivity is embedded in the companys practices as it relates to our customers and vendors. Additionally, McLaughlin will lead the companys community outreach initiatives and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, in an effort to ensure Mr. Cooper Groups societal impact and DEI practices are foundational and showcased to team members, customers and investors.



Our team members are our greatest asset at Mr. Cooper Group, and in the last several years weve collectively created a more inclusive culture built on understanding and valuing our differences, said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. We are excited to welcome Leonard to our team and know his experience in DEI leadership centered around employee engagement and comprehensive strategy will be valuable to our organization.



Prior to joining Mr. Cooper Group, McLaughlin had a 15-year track record of creating innovative solutions to embed diversity and inclusion into corporate strategies, launching multiple DEI initiatives at several of his former organizations, including financial services firm Gallagher and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Earlier in his career, McLaughlin was the president of an initiative at Aon Corporation, which was the first Fortune 500 professional services firm to offer clients access to a private network of minority and women-owned business enterprises. He grew this initiative from a start-up to a division that built a pipeline of partnerships with strong minority businesses.



Mr. Cooper Groups transparent nature and inclusive people-first culture stood out to me as elements of a workplace where team members feel empowered to bring their authentic selves to work each day, said McLaughlin. I look forward to playing a role in the companys ongoing efforts to foster an exceptional and equitable workplace and business.



About Mr. Cooper Group



Mr.+Cooper+Group+Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper and Xome. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005797/en/

