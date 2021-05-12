CyrusOne Inc. Prices Offering of Green Euro Denominated Senior Notes

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) (the Company) today announced the pricing of the offering of 500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% senior notes due 2028 (the Notes) by its indirect subsidiary, CyrusOne Europe Finance DAC (the Issuer), at 98.665% of their face value. Interest on the Notes will be paid in cash annually in arrears at a rate of 1.125% per annum from and including May 26, 2021, and the Notes will mature on May 26, 2028, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The Notes will be guaranteed by the Company and its operating partnership, CyrusOne LP, which is the Issuers sole shareholder. The offering is expected to close, subject to certain customary closing conditions, on May 26, 2021.

The Issuer intends to loan proceeds from the Notes to the Operating Partnership, and the Operating Partnership intends to use such proceeds to repay certain Euro denominated borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. The Company intends to also allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the Notes to finance or refinance a portfolio of existing or future green building, renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water and wastewater management, pollution prevention and control and clean transportation projects or assets.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. CyrusOne provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth.

CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide.

