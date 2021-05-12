Cantaloupe Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences





Cantaloupe%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ:CTLP) (CTLP or the Company), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:















On Thursday, May 20, 2021, the Company will be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings at the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum.



















On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the JP Morgan TMT Conference. The presentation will begin at 2:55PM ET.



















On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the Company will be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings at the Craig Hallum Capital Group 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference.



















On Thursday, June 3, 2021, the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the William Blair Annual Growth Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:00AM ET.













Investors and interested parties can access the presentations by visiting the Companys investor relations website









About Cantaloupe, Inc.









Cantaloupe, Inc. is a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Companys enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. For more information, please visit our website at www.cantaloupe.com.









