IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Eight Percent

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
IDEX CORPORATION (

NYSE:IEX, Financial) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an eight percent increase in the companys regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.54 per common share. This dividend will be paid May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 24, 2021. This dividend represents the companys 106th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.



About IDEX



IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is a company that has undoubtedly touched your life in some way. In fact, IDEX businesses make thousands of products that are mission-critical components in everyday activities. Chances are the car youre driving has a BAND-IT clamp holding your side airbag safely in place. If you were ever in a car accident, a Hurst Jaws of Life rescue tool may have saved your life. If you or a family member is battling cancer, your doctor may have tested your DNA in a quest to find the best targeted medicine for you. Its likely your DNA test was run on equipment that contains components made by our growing IDEX Health & Science team. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, were proud to say that we now call 40 diverse businesses around the world part of the IDEX family. With 7,000 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performing, global $2+ billion company committed to making trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IEX.



For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the companys website at www.idexcorp.com.

