Terminal Move Sets The Stage For Allegiant's L.A. Expansion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Airline Relocates to New West Gates at Tom Bradley Beginning May 19, Will Base Fourth Aircraft at LAX Starting This Summer

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is setting the stage for its next phase of growth at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The Las Vegas-based airline, which has served LAX since 2009, will relocate its operations to Terminal 1 and the new, state-of-the-art West Gates at Tom Bradley. Allegiant will begin service from its new LAX location on Wednesday, May 19.

The move affords the leisure travel-focused carrier opportunity to offer even more of the affordable, nonstop flights which are its hallmark. Anticipating the busy summer travel season, Allegiant will increase its capacity in Southern California by locating a fourth Airbus A320 aircraft at LAX. Los Angeles has been a full-time base for Allegiant aircraft and crew since 2016.

"We see endless opportunity ahead to grow our operation at LAX, which continues to be our prime gateway to Southern California and the myriad attractions that keep visitors flocking to the coast," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of planning and revenue. "We're excited about the additional capacity and advanced infrastructure that the West Gates at Tom Bradley will bring, and look forward to offering our brand of affordable, convenient service to many more Los Angeles residents and visitors in years to come."

Allegiant's all-nonstop network is unique among U.S.-based airlines, focused on bringing leisure travelers from small-to-medium sized cities to premier vacation destinations with convenient local access and affordable fares. Allegiant customers reach the people and places that matter most without the extra time and hassle of stops, connections and layovers.

"As travelers return to our airports, we are excited to have Allegiant grow its operation at LAX and base a fourth aircraft here starting this summer," said Justin Erbacci, chief executive officer, Los Angeles World Airports. "We know their passengers and crew will love the state-of-the-art West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal, and we look forward to our continued partnership with Allegiant."

Allegiant currently serves 33 cities in 21 states from LAX, including new service to Indianapolis, Ind. beginning May 28; to Omaha, Neb. and Rapid City, S.D. beginning June 4; and to Shreveport, La. Beginning July 2. More than half the cities Allegiant serves from LAX are unique to the airline. Since starting service in 2009, Allegiant has flown more than 4.2 million passengers through LAX.

Allegiant Together We Fly

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Contact:
Allegiant Media Relations
702-800-2020
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terminal-move-sets-the-stage-for-allegiants-la-expansion-301289671.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)