Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) EVP and Group CEO-VZ Media Kumara Guru Gowrappan Sold $2.6 million of Shares

EVP and Group CEO-VZ Media of Verizon Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kumara Guru Gowrappan (insider trades) sold 43,238 shares of VZ on 05/10/2021 at an average price of $59.42 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.
For the complete insider trading history of VZ, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.