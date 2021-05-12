Investors Shouldn't Get Overexcited About 3D Systems

Investors sent 3D Systems Inc. ( DDD, Financial) shares sharply higher on Tuesday following the company's first-quarter financial report.

The 3-D printer company reported first-quarter GAAP earnings of 36 cents per diluted share compared to a loss of 17 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Revenue grew 7.7% to $146.1 million from $135.6 million a year ago.

Reflecting on the company's performance, President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves said:

"During my first year at 3D Systems, we established a clear strategic purpose that is driving our work every day: To be leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products. We laid out a four-stage plan to reach that goal, and I am pleased that these efforts have contributed to impressive Q1 results."

Graves was particularly pleased with the company's strong performance in the health care segment, a promising market for 3-D printers. "Our Healthcare business continues to deliver exceptional growth, posting a 39% year-over-year increase, with strength in both dental and medical applications," he said.

Still, investors should temper their enthusiasm for 3D Systems and 3-D printing in general, as this isn't the first time the company's shares have rallied following a piece of good news and then retreated lower a few days later.

Three-D printing is a great industry because of the promise it holds to mass customize manufacturing. It is a poor investment, however, because it has yet to achieve the scale of operations that will boost the top and bottom lines of major 3-D printer companies.

Over the past several years, 3D Systems and Stratasys Ltd. ( SSYS, Financial) have been plagued by declining revenue, negative operating margins and economic profits as well as poor stockholder returns:

Company DDD SSYS Three-year Revenue Growth (%) -6.5 -9.1 Current Operating Margin (%) -12.68 -13.41 Average Annual Total Return (2010-20)% 6.67 -7.94 Market Price $23.18 $19.30 Intrinsic Value $8.06 $17.92

Company ROIC WACC ROIC-WACC (Economic profit) DDD -12.76% 8.67% -20.09% SSYS -8.21% 9.17% -17.38%

Meanwhile, both companies are trading above thier GF Value, especially 3D Systems.

The problem is simple: the two companies have yet to develop a suitable business model to ride the growth of the 3-D printing industry.

Investors should look elsewhere in the technology sector for better opportunities.

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.